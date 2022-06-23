Thor: Love and Thunder | Gorr is scarier than Hela, says director

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi believes Gorr is a scarier villain compared to Hela, played by Cate Blanchett in the previous movie.

‎”We needed to get out of Hela and find a villain who was somehow even more formidable. So we found that in Gorr, who is played by the remarkable Christian Bale.”‎

Said, in an interview with Disney’s official website (via The Direct).

‎”Gorr has played by the rules, and just as he realizes that he has been betrayed by the gods, he is seized by a rage that reaches such a field of fever that he gains an ancient and evil power, beginning his journey to rid the universe of these gods, who do not care. of its inhabitants.”

concluded Brad Winderbaumhead of streaming, animation and TV at Marvel Studios.

The comics show that Gorr had a good reason to hate the gods. The character is an alien of unknown race, born on “a planet with no name”. His story begins 3,000 years before the events depicted in Thor’s HQ, and begins with him and his mother, who had faith in the gods, wandering the arid desert until the two are attacked by local creatures.

Gorr’s mother urges him to run, as she sacrifices herself holding the creatures as long as possible to save him.

Years later, Gorr marries and fathers three children, all of whom are on the brink of death from starvation. His pregnant wife Arra has always kept faith in the gods, but she tragically loses her life in an earthquake. After his last son, Hagar, starves to death in his arms, Gorr loudly expresses that there are no gods and is cast out by his superstitious people as a result.

Gorr wanders through the desert until he comes across two gods fighting – an elder god of darkness named Knull and a purple-skinned god in golden armor. Gorr is enraged when the gold-armored god begs for help and finishes him off after fusing with Knull’s weapon, the Necrosword, thus beginning a long and bloody conquest against every god he encounters.

READ TOO:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi and arrives in Brazilian cinemas on July 7.