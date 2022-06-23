Thursday, on TV: horror and Portuguese music, from “Cocktail” in hand | TV

MOVIE THEATER

SWAT – Intervention Force

AXN Movies, 9:10 pm

Two veterans (Samuel L. Jackson and Colin Farrell) join two rookies (Michelle Rodriguez and LL Cool J) in the most amazing SWAT team But their first mission is high-stakes: they have to transport a detained drug lord who announced that he would offer a hundred million dollars to whoever released him. Clark Johnson, veteran actor-turned-director, directs an explosive action film.

cocktail

Hollywood, 9:30 pm

Brian Flanagan (Tom Cruise) is looking for a job as marketing well paid, but they always require a degree in business. Working at a bar to pay for college, Flanagan gains mentorship from his boss and bartender veteran, Doug Coughlin (Bryan Brown). Soon they form a dynamic duo capable of attracting crowds with their flashy tricks, which earn them generous tips. All goes well until they have a disagreement. A classic from the 1980s, ideal for those who are already on the weekend.

In the Center of the Labyrinth

TVCine Top, 9:30 pm

Samantha (Valentina Bellè) is a kidnapped young woman who manages to escape her captivity 15 years later. Found in shock, she is hospitalized. Trying to find the kidnapper are Genko (Toni Servillo), a private investigator hired years ago by the girl’s parents, and Dr. Green (Dustin Hoffman), a profiler who will draw riddles to recover the victim’s memory. Donato Carrisi (The Girl in the Fog) adapts its own best seller namesake.

Sinister – The Evil Entity

Syfy, 10:15 pm

Ellison Oswalt (Ethan Hawke) is a writer of true crime who finds the right setting to work on the next book: the house where, nine months before, four people were brutally murdered. Already installed with his wife and daughter, he discovers a box with home movies of entire families to be killed, all bearing the imprint of an evil pagan entity – Bughuull. A chilling film, written and directed by Scott Derrickson (The Exorcism of Emily Rose).

MIB: Men in Black – International Force

AXN, 1:18 am

We mere mortals have long been protected by the MIB (Men in Black), (ultra) secret agents, with letters instead of names, trained to capture outlaw aliens. Designates M and H are called to London to deal with a traitor within the organization itself. F. Gary Gray (A man Apart; A Blow in Italy) signs the fourth episode of the saga, with Chris Hemsworth, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson and Kumail Nanjiani, in the main roles.

SERIES

Christian

AMC, 10:10 pm

Christian (Enrico Audenino), violent and rude, lives in a slum on the outskirts of Rome and makes a living doing dirty work for the local mafia. Everything changes in his life when he discovers that he has the power to heal people with his hands. A crime series with supernatural undertones and a singular tone, debuting exclusively on AMC.

limitless

Fox, 10:16 pm

Based on the film of the same name, comes a fast-paced series where we follow Brian Finch (Jake McDorman) as he discovers the brain impact of the mysterious drug NZT and is coerced by the FBI into using his extraordinary cognitive abilities to solve complex cases. He will be joined by Special Agent Rebecca Harris (Jennifer Carpenter), a formidable investigator with a dark past, and Special Agent Boyle (Hill Harper), a former military officer and Rebecca’s confidant. They are the first two episodes of a series without limits, debuting on Fox.

DOCUMENTARIES

From Cradle to Grave

RTP2, 11:08 am

Documentary that marks ten years of the broadcast on RTP of the series’ revisit People Who Sing – a program from the 1970s, made in partnership between Alfredo Tropa and the musicologist Michel Giacometti, who embarked on an anthological collection of Portuguese popular music. They are simple stories, with songs inside, through an unknown Portugal, now with many images that were left out of the original 13 episodes, and a poetic and updated thread, which answers the question: what people are this, who sing? A legacy of songs, people and stories told from Minho to Algarve, from Trás-os Montes to Madeira, from Alentejo to Azores, to rediscover.