Thursday, on TV: horror and Portuguese music, from “Cocktail” in hand | TV

Admin 29 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

MOVIE THEATER

SWAT – Intervention Force
AXN Movies, 9:10 pm
Two veterans (Samuel L. Jackson and Colin Farrell) join two rookies (Michelle Rodriguez and LL Cool J) in the most amazing SWAT team But their first mission is high-stakes: they have to transport a detained drug lord who announced that he would offer a hundred million dollars to whoever released him. Clark Johnson, veteran actor-turned-director, directs an explosive action film.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Chris Evans talks about what he misses most about being Captain America

With the release of the new Pixar movie, lightyearChris Evans, who stars in the film, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved