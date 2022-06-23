TikTok wins app for Samsung smart TV; see how to download and use | TVs

TikTok now has an app for Samsung smart TV. The app allows you to watch videos from the social network directly on the television screen and freely browse the contents of the social network. The user can log in to the TV by synchronizing their account through the app for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones or watch the videos individually. In addition to viewing the content, it is possible to like and comment on the platform and access the profiles of the creators. All navigation is done by remote control.

Videos are displayed on television in vertical format, as well as on cell phones, and display a blurred image of the video currently being shown on the sides to complement the screen space. In The Sero model, the manufacturer’s TV that rotates the screen vertically, the videos are displayed in full screen. Check out how to download and use TikTok on a Samsung smart TV below.

See how to download and use the TikTok app on a Samsung smart TV

How to Download and Install TikTok on Samsung TV

Step 1. Open Smart Hub and click on the Apps section to open the app store;

Smart TV Samsung has its own store to download apps

Step 2. With the app store open, click on the TikTok banner or click on the magnifying glass icon to search for the app;

You can search for apps on the Samsung store

Step 3. With the search page open, search for TikTok and select the app;

User can use control to type on the keyboard and search for apps in the store

Step 4. On the TikTok page, go to “Install”;

See how to install TikTok on Samsung smart TV

Step 5. At the end of the installation, click “Open” to start using it. You can also select “Add to Home Screen” to create a shortcut to the app.

Open the app to use TikTok on TV

Step 1. With TikTok open, select “Watch Now” or go to “Link TikTok” to log in with your account;

You can log in with your TikTok account on TV

Step 2. On your cell phone or computer, go to tv.tiktok.com/otp and enter the code displayed on the television screen. Another option is to read the TV QR Code with the smartphone camera;

Account synchronization is done by alphanumeric code or via QR Code

Step 3. TikTok will open on mobile and ask for authorization to log in with your TV account. Tap the “Confirm” button to proceed;

TikTok synchronization with the TV must be approved by the cell phone

Step 4. The TikTok home screen on TV will now display videos from the social network. Using the remote control, click left or right to view the next or previous video;

TikTok navigation on Samsung TV is done with remote control

Step 5. Click down to see options to like, comment and pause the video. In the same menu, you can also access the creator’s profile or report the post;

TikTok allows you to like and comment on videos on TV

Step 6. Double-click down to see a menu with video suggestions organized by theme;

You can see video recommendations on TV

Step 7. Click on the avatar icon to see your profile;

You can access your own profile on TV

Step 8. The profile will open on the screen and you will be able to see your videos and access some settings;

TIkTok allows you to access your profile through the Samsung smart TV app

Step 9. Click on the fire icon to see interesting video suggestions;

You can access the TikTok video recommendations page on TV

Step 10. Suggestion page will show interesting videos, creators and topics to watch on TV.

Recommendations page has videos, creators and themes

Ready! Enjoy the tips for watching TikTok videos on Samsung TV.

