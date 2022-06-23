Understand why chronic delay is considered a positive

Some may interpret constant delay as a sign of immaturity or perhaps as a really serious problem. In this sense, although a non-punctual person may be viewed negatively by society, research by the Harvard Medical School revealed that this condition can bring benefits. So see more in this article the reason why delay can be positive.

Understand the benefits of not being a punctual person

People who are not punctual feel less stressed, according to research by Harvard Medical School. These people operate more calmly and serenely than those who are always punctual. That’s because this “inner peace”, is one of the main responsible for increasing the person’s life expectancy.

The researchers say that a more optimistic outlook early in life can predict better health and a lower mortality rate during follow-up periods of 15 to 40 years. In addition, calm people (though often lagging) showed fewer signs of high blood pressure and heart disease.

According to the results collected, optimism appears to protect the heart and circulation – and it is energizing to know that it can have similar benefits for your overall health. However, these same problems may not bother the chronically ill, as they are actually unable to function any other way.

The other side of “positive” delay

According to The Wall Street Journal, people struggling with chronic delay lack the ability to organize their time accurately. This personality trait, often known as a lack of planning, means that people are unable to estimate how long specific tasks or journeys would take.

This characteristic affects up to 40% of the population. Also, many people get absorbed in their work because they try to complete several tasks at the same time, despite not being able to manage their time well. Our ability to accurately metacognition is hampered by multitasking, which means that we are unable to fully focus on our own thought processes or manage our minds, especially if we are not time-manageable.