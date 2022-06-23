Unfaithful pastor pays technician not to fix cell phone in Itaboraí | focus

Note left by religious leader was exposed on the web | Photo: reproduction

That the financial situation is not good for Brazilians, everyone knows. Now, imagine extra money for a service that was not provided: It would be great, right? Well, it seems like a dream but the case really happened and it was in Itaboraí, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio. The owner of a technical assistance service received R$ 150 for not fixing the cell phone of an alleged pastor who feared revealing his betrayals to his wife.

The religious leader’s unfaithful story ended up on social media and became one of the most talked about topics on tik tok. In a video released by coach Zalmir Ferreira, he shows the device being opened and with a note with a request from the owner to say that the phone was beyond repair.

“Friend, please tell me this device is useless. If my wife sees what’s in it, I’ll lose my house, car, bank account, lover, dignity and church sheep. In the name of Dad, help me. Here’s a treat for you.”, read the note, wrapped in a R$100 bill and a R$50 bill.

After the episode, Zalmir decided to tell the story, but without revealing the identities of the customers. At least three videos were released on his channel. The case happened about two weeks ago, but it lasted until last Friday (17), when the couple got the device back.

In an interview with UOL, he says that during the period when the phone was in his store, he received several visits and calls from the couple.

The technician explains that, in a call, the woman offered him about R$ 400 to unlock the device to reveal what was hidden by her husband.

My area is maintenance and repair of cell phones, tablets and notebooks. I fix appliances, I don’t clone, I don’t lock, I don’t unlock Zalmir Ferreira, technician

Zalmir has been working for about seven years with technical assistance on cell phones and other equipment. He says that this was not the first time that an embarrassing episode had happened to him.

“I go through each one. There’s a business of wanting to clone WhatsApp, unlock cell phones. A lot of people come. Husband comes, wife comes. Old people, new people. I don’t want to know about any of this, I just fix it”, completed the interview.