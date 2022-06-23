Volvo announces the first hydrogen-powered articulated hauler

Swedish automaker Volvo has started testing with the world’s first hydrogen-powered articulated hauler. The prototype – named Volvo HX04 – is part of the company’s plans to create sustainable and carbon-free vehicles.

The six-wheeler uses fuel cells that work by combining hydrogen with oxygen. The resulting chemical reaction generates electricity that drives the truck — in addition to heat, which can be used to heat the cabin. The only thing that comes out of the exhaust is water vapor.

“Strictly speaking, a fuel cell works like a battery, except that it generates its own electricity from on-board hydrogen when it’s needed, rather than being charged from an external source,” Volvo said in a statement.

Generally, these types of trucks are used in civil construction, with the rear part featuring joints that assist in the process of loading and unloading materials.

Green hydrogen is still a bottleneck

As innovative as it may seem, hydrogen-powered fuel cells have been used by NASA for decades. The Apollo 11 mission – which landed the first humans on the Moon in 1969 – already used these types of cells to generate energy for the spacecraft.

The technology is just not popular on a day-to-day basis, as a cheap and, above all, sustainable way to generate hydrogen has not yet been found. For the fuel to be truly ecological, the electrolyser – used to make hydrogen from the electrolysis of water process – needs to be powered by renewable energy sources, such as wind or solar, and not fossil fuels.

In the case of the HX04, 12 kg of hydrogen are needed to generate approximately four hours of articulated hauler operation. During the development of the prototype, the Swedish company closed a partnership with Shell to supply the fuel, starting from the installation of a hydrogen refueling station at Volvo’s test track in Braås, Sweden.

The automaker itself pointed out that the infrastructure to generate hydrogen is still under development, being an important aspect to be resolved in the project.

Volvo also says that, although the articulated hauler is not yet available on the market, the concepts tested in the hydrogen fuel cell testing laboratories could be used in future vehicles of the brand.