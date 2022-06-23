Website lists three possible destinations for Neymar if he leaves PSG; see which

After the president of Paris Saint-Germain, Nasser Al Khelaifi, did not put Neymar as a certainty for the club next season, many European outlets began speculation on where the possible destinations of the Brazilian star would be. For the Spanish portal ‘Fichajes.net’, for example, there are three: Chelsea, Juventus and the MLS, league in the United States.

The English giant, according to the publication, is looking for a new star for the squad, after the departure of Romelu Lukaku and other possible sales in the offensive sector. In addition, coach Thomas Tuchel commanded Neymar in one of his best moments for PSG, which could weigh in on a negotiation.

Juve, who are still looking to sign Di María, also need a piece to make the offensive trident with Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa. If he can’t close with the Argentine, he could go after the Brazilian as the main signing for next season.

Finally, the North American league would be a slightly more remote possibility. Recently, the ace stated that he would like to end his career in the United States, since the tournament gives players “three or four months of vacation” after the end of the season.

In 2021/22, Neymar made 28 total appearances, with 13 goals scored and eight assists provided. According to the newspaper ‘L’Équipe’, from July 1, the striker’s contract will automatically be extended for another season, until 2027.