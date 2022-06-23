What caused the NFTs to drop? Did the bubble burst? experts opine

In May of this year, the data analysis company NonFungible disclosed that the daily trading volume of NFTs (non-fungible tokens, which are digital assets with a record of authenticity) is down about 90% in the first four months of 2022 compared to last year.

In the previous month, another business seems to have summarized this trend, to the utter horror of the market.

The NFT of the first tweet from co-founder of Twitter Jack Dorsey was The auction with a minimum price of US$ 48 million (R$ 225 million). But the highest bidder was a mere US$ 6,200 – far below the US$ 2.9 million (R$ 13 million) that investor Sina I was had paid for the token in 2021. He ended up deciding to cancel the auction.

Since then, NFT producers, investors and analysts are more doubtful than certain. What can actually be considered a “unique” digital asset to the point of having a relevant value for the market? This type of asset shows any sign of long-term sustainability, or will fade away as a mere technological fad?

In short… has the bubble burst?

Fell from the horse

For researcher and project director at IP.Rec (Research Institute for Law and Technology of Recife), Caio Scheidegger, this is a reflection of what he calls the “FOMO culture” (fear of missing out, or “fear of being from outside”, in the free translation). In other words: in the NFT boom, so many people decided to invest that even those who were “outsiders” wanted to participate, inflating the bubble even more.

“NFT is not a regulated market. No business model or technology assumptions are supported. Blockchain [usado na criação do ativo digital] does not guarantee exclusivity of the asset, even if there is an identification token”, argues Scheidegger.

As it is an informal identification, the asset can be copied, hosted or misappropriated, according to the researcher.

He gave as an example the recent NFT of “Galaxia”, a digital model of a horse that is part of the game Grit, from epic Games. The token was announced as exclusive to 500 people. But then the same horse was discovered to be available in unlimited quantities in the open library of the Unreal Engine – an arm of Epic Games that develops infrastructure technology to create games. Any player could buy the same file at the price of $30 dollars.

“The trend is that NFTs can be used for different purposes, but not as an investment. The market itself has lost value and funding”, assesses Scheidegger.

Low could be a sign of stabilization

The volume of transactions may even have dropped dramatically in the first four months of this year, but research by the company Chainalysis shows that, in the total value traded, NFTs still show strength.

Last year, the amount was US$ 40 billion (R$ 192 billion). But just between January and April 2022, transactions have already reached US$ 30 billion (R$ 144 billion) – or 75% of the record of 2021.

Even so, experts link the large financial volume to one-off negotiations, such as the sale of 55,000 deeds of virtual land in a metaverse that moved the equivalent of almost R$1.5 billion in April.

For the professor of technology and design at PUC-SP and researcher at NIC.BR, Diogo Cortiz, these tensions and retractions that the NFT market is going through are part of a normal flow of a new product, especially at the beginning, when the business is still in the speculative realm.

“All technology starts with a big jump of excitement, attracts speculators and then cools down to a break-even point. It’s no different with non-fungible tokens, which has attracted a lot of pointless projects, with the market trying to sell any something like NFT”, stresses Cortiz.

He believes this technology has entered a disenchantment stage to focus on interesting applications. Then it must enter a maturity phase.

The president of the Brazilian Data Protection Association (ABPDados), Renato Opice Blum, shares the same opinion.

After the period of curiosity and expressive returns, which attracted capital, the trend is now to stabilize this market. “Many who entered just to try are withdrawing their capital. I believe that the NFTs will not end,” he said.

For the lawyer and economist, world inflation, which attracted speculative capital, can also explain this variation. “Speculative capital is for moving new things around, like NFTs, cryptocurrencies and other disruptive technologies,” he said.