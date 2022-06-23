A long time ago, some news surfaced about a more feature-rich, paid version of WhatsApp. Finally this became reality. The company Meta, responsible for the application, announced a Premium version of the platform.

WhatsApp will have a VIP version; see how to use and what benefits

First of all, this announcement is official. Many times fake news was spread that the platform would start charging for services provided. This time, it’s something concrete and WhatsApp Premium is coming.

It is worth noting that the initial changes are for accounts on WhatsApp Business. The version is aimed at businesses and companies, so from now on, it will be possible to create personalized links for ads.

In addition, it will be possible to perform a cloud storage/hosting service (WhatsApp Cloud API) provided by Meta within the application itself.

Currently, users can connect only 04 different devices in the desktop versions. However, in the Premium version the number of connected accounts can reach a total of 10.

other versions

As previously mentioned, another novelty will also be released, the WhatsApp Cloud API. The app will have more ability to manage your platforms.

In other words, the new version allows users to create service lines. This way, the customer can get in touch through the app, but the employees will be able to use another program provided by the company.

In addition, another novelty will be the free cloud hosting service provided by Meta. Therefore, companies that use the API will not need to spend on extra servers.

Launch

The news has already been officially announced at the Conversations conference. However, it is not known when they should reach users. The amounts that will be charged for the resources were also not disclosed.

