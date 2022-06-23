Where to watch season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy?

Grey’s Anatomy is a veteran TV medical drama, with the title of longest-running medical series in history. Reaching its 18th season, the attraction still has a lot to tell.

Continues after advertising

After facing a season that put Meredith Gray in front of the pandemic, things seem to be back on track. Even in the field of love.

In the new season, Dr. Meredith Gray is reunited with Nick Marsh, who had already appeared in Grey’s Anatomy in season 14, and is now back to being played by well-known actor Scott Speedman, from Felicity.

Continues after advertising

But then, where to check out the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy in Brazil? What channel or streaming? We count everything!

Where can you watch the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy in Brazil?

Image: Disclosure.

At the time of writing this article, it is possible to watch the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy in Brazil on the Sony Channel. The screenings of unreleased episodes always take place on Tuesdays, at 9 pm.

Also Read: Grey’s Anatomy: Sara Ramirez Reveals Why She Left

On streaming services, the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy will debut exclusively on Star+. As there is a window between Sony’s showings for streaming, it’s possible to say that episodes won’t premiere on Star+ before August 2022. At best, season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy will arrive on Star+ in September 2022.

Continues after advertising

How many episodes does season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy has?

All in all, the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy It has 20 episodes. This number is somewhat different from the older seasons of the medical drama, which once had 24 episodes or even 27 episodes. However, it seems to be a move by the ABC network to reduce the episodes of its dramas, and Grey’s Anatomy should count from now on with that number of episodes in their seasons. That is, in the range of 18 to 20 episodes.

What is the story of season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy?

In the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy, we see a fresh start for Dr. Meredith Grey. With that, she ends up accepting a job in Minnesota, far from Seattle. But the reason is special: she may have the chance to cure Alzheimer’s, the disease that ended up taking her mother.

Also read: Actor talks about Cristina’s return to Grey’s Anatomy

On this walk, then, she meets the doctor Nick Marsh, with whom she ran into years ago, at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. And that’s when she ends up giving herself another chance at love.

Continues after advertising

Image: Disclosure.

Meanwhile, at Gray Sloan, things are in turmoil. The residents, unfortunately, aren’t living up to expectations, and the doctors end up calling Dr. Addison Montgomery to help with the mission. However, it’s no use, and later in the season, Gray Sloan threatens to lose the resident program.

With new opportunities, and a possible new life away from Seattle, Meredith is at an impasse between turning her back on the hospital where she grew up as a doctor – but losing so many loved ones, or embracing a fresh start.

Will there be more episodes besides season 18?

Yes, although much has been speculated, Grey’s Anatomy will return for a 19th season. Actress Ellen Pompeo, who is also a producer, has renewed her contract for another year, and the medical drama will pick up where it left off starting October 6, 2022 on ABC.

In addition to Pompeo, other stars like Chandra Wilson (Bailey), James Pickens Jr. (Weber), among others, have already renewed for the new season.

So, have you watched season 18 yet? Tell what you think in the comments.