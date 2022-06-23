White Bird, long-awaited Extraordinary spin-off, wins national trailer and first images

White bird

THE Paris Films released this Thursday, June 23, the first official materials of White Bird – A Story of Extraordinary (White Bird: A Wonder History). The feature that tells a story of the universe of Extraordinary (2017) arrives exclusively in Brazilian cinemas on October 12, 2022.

After Julian (Bryce Gheisar) is expelled from school for his treatment of Auggie Pullman (in Extraordinary), he tries to fit in at the new high school with his new classmates. To help with his move, Sara, Julian’s grandmother played by the Oscar winner Helen Mirren in modern times, tells her inspiring story of when she was a young girl living in France invaded by the Nazis, and where she was protected by a boy and his family. young Sarah (Ariella Glaser) live their first as they dream of a magical and stunning world of their own making.

The direction is Marc Forster (In Search of Neverland and Christopher Robin – An Unforgettable Reunion) and based on the book White bird in RJ Palacethe same author of Extraordinary.

Extraordinary | critique

White Bird – A Story of Extraordinary arrives October 12 in theaters.

