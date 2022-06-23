White Bird: Spin-off of “Extraordinary” tells story of bully who tormented Auggie; watch the trailer!

It took a while, but here it is! Five years after achieving literary and cinematic success, “Extraordinary” (2017) won a spin-off that promises to tear up tears and move even the coldest heart! This Thursday (23), Paris Filmes released the first trailer for “White Bird – A Story of Extraordinary”, a feature that tells an exciting story, from the same universe of Auggie Pullman (Jacob Tremblay).

In the drama, we follow the life of Julian (Bryce Gheisar), a bully who tormented Auggie (in “Extraordinary”) and ended up expelled from the school they attended. While facing the challenges of adapting to the new school, the boy receives help from his grandmother, Sara, a character played by Oscar winner Helen Mirren.

To inspire you to live a life without prejudice, she tells her own story of courage and transports them back to the time when she was a little girl and lived in France invaded by the Nazis. The plot shows how the Jewish girl (played by Ariella Glaser) escaped the cruelties of Hitler’s followers with the help of a boy (Orlando Schwerdt) and his family. She also remembers how her first love and the dreams of a magical and dazzling world created by her and her loved one changed her life.

Gillian Anderson, from “Sex Education”, also joins the cast and gives life to the boy’s mother who risks everything to keep the teenager safe. As in “Extraordinary”, the film tells how an act of kindness can change another person’s life and last forever. Just spy:

In addition to the trailer, the studio released the first images of the production. Check it out below:

The star-studded cast was led by BAFTA, Golden Globe and Independent Spirit Award-nominated director Marc Forster, responsible for “Finding Neverland” and “Christopher Robin”. “White Bird: A Wonder History” arrives exclusively in Brazilian cinemas on October 12, 2022. Are you excited?!