Why don’t Samsung Smart TVs use Google TV?

Although it has consolidated a strong partnership with Google in the cell phone segment, Samsung has not yet adopted the Google TV operating system or Android TV on their Smart TVs. Even with the platform’s advantages, such as smart recommendations and a unified interface, the South Korean company has a reason not to use the software on its televisions: the company has a proprietary solution that is quite popular.

Samsung Smart TVs are shipped from the factory with the tizen operating system, developed by Samsung with Linux. Versatile, the solution transforms the South Korean devices into complete multimedia sets, with several adjustment options and functions in a refined interface.

In addition, the solution has other very attractive advantages for both Samsung and its users. In the spotlight is the strong integration with the SmartThings ecosystemalso owner of the South Korean company, which has become a reference in the market and receives frequent investments from the company.

As the system is independent of Google, users of Samsung TVs do not have access to brand resources such as the Play Store. However, as Tizen is the most used TV system in the world, Samsung’s ecosystem has the main apps focused on streaming and other solutions, such as the future native support for xCloud.

In addition, by leaving the system and the Google store aside, Samsung no need to pay licensing fees or selling apps.

Samsung’s exclusive Tizen operating system interface. (Source: Samsung / Reproduction)Source: Samsung

Is it possible to use Google TV with Samsung TVs

For those who would like to experience Google TV features on Samsung products, there is still a solution — or nearly so. Although it is not possible to install another operating system on Samsung televisions, at least not through conventional and accessible means, one can obtain the Google TV app on a mobile.

When using the mobile version, the user can take advantage of the content recommendations made by Google TV. Then, simply stream the movies and series to the streaming apps available for Samsung’s Smart TV — essentially, taking advantage of the core features on both platforms.

Currently, however, the Google TV app for Android and iOS still has some limitations. The platform already has advanced recommendation features, but is not compatible with services such as Netflix and Star+.