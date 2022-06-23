Windows 11 will now more clearly indicate if your PC is DirectStorage ready

Feature available in system preview shows if your machine is ready for modern gaming features

Technology that promises to revolutionize the way PC games work, DirectStorage promises to use the power of next-gen SSDs to accelerate asset loading and allow the creation of even bigger worlds. While the technology has yet to make its official debut, Microsoft has already created a tool for Windows 11 that allows check if your system is ready for it.

One new preview of the operating system Game Bar started to bring information about the compatibility of the machine used with modern resources. In its settings menu, it now becomes display whether the system supports DirectX 12 Ultimate API, whether it can use HDR and Auto HDR features and if he’s ready to take advantage of the DirectStorage.

This type of check could already be done through Windows 11, but upgrading makes this a much faster process. When one of the available requirements is not met, the system starts to inform suggestions for changes that can be made to ensure compatibility with modern game technologies.

Feature should come soon to all users

The new Game Bar is not yet available to all users, and you need to be part of the Windows Insider program to check it out – click here to start the free registration. After completing the process, you must go to the Windows Store and download the Xbox Insider Hub from thereand only after that you can check the new feature.

Among the requirements for DirectStorage to work correctly is the presence of an SSD in NVMe format installed on the computer. Microsoft’s new system is able to analyze each storage partition individually, indicating which of them are optimized and which do not match the required format.

DirectStorage API is released by Microsoft – See how it works and all the details

Technology lets you more efficiently use high-speed SSDs in games



The company estimates that technology will decrease CPU resource usage by 20% to 40%while increasing the overall performance of supported games. forspokenthe first big-budget game to take advantage of technology, arrives in october this year with the promise of loading times that don’t even break the 1 second mark.

Source: PC Gamer