Woman has a heart attack and dies after seeing pitbull chasing her son in Argentina

In an interview with the local newspaper, witnesses stated that the animal was out of control, attacked another dog and then began to advance on residents.

The owner of the animal regrets what happened and is giving support to the family

A woman, identified as Noelia Morán, had a heart attack and died after seeing a pitbull dog chasing her son. According to the newspaper “La Nacion”, the animal fled from her house in the city of Bahía Blanca, in Argentina, and was completely out of control. He attacked another dog and then began to attack the villagers. The case took place in early June, but was only made public now. In an interview with the local newspaper, a resident reported the incident and reported that he was at home when he saw the animal try to invade his home.

“Everyone with brooms in hand tried to prevent him from entering, until they could leave him outside,” a witness told the Argentine newspaper, adding that “my son-in-law’s grandmother was in shock and my sister-in-law fainted, dying at the time of cardiac arrest,” she added. The owner of the animal, declared in an interview with the newspaper La Brújula 24, that he is very hurt by the situation and in contact with the victim’s family. According to him, Noelia was the mother of his children’s best friend.

