“Women’s Rights Regressed”

After winning the court battle against ex-wife, Amber Heard, Johnny Depp chose to take another step in his career and opened his official account on TikTok. The Hollywood star didn’t give many details about the justification for creating his Login on the social network, but has already gone ahead and posted a first video in which he makes a compilation of scenes.

In the content, the actor of “Pirates of the Caribbean” shows scenes where he arrives at the court and some backstage of musical performances. Who commented on the attitude was Amber, who made it clear her dissatisfaction with the material and in her opinion, the fact that her former husband won the case only shows how “the rights of women have gone back”.

“Like this Johnny Depp you’re saying you’ve moved on, women’s rights have gone backwards. The message of the verdict for victims of domestic violence is: ‘Be afraid to stand up and speak up,'” the statement said, according to the people magazine.

As soon as he won the lawsuit, Johnny spoke out on the matter. “To all my most precious, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been together everywhere, we’ve seen everything together. We walked the same path together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, let’s all move forward together. You are, as always, my bosses and, once again, I cannot thank you more. So thank you. My love and respect,” he said.