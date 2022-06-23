Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is released globally; see price

A month after its official launch in China, Xiaomi’s new family of smart bracelets, the Smart Band 7 (or Mi Band 7), is coming to the global market this Tuesday (21). Attractive and versatile, the new model offers over 100 watch faces as well as 110 auto-sensing sport modes.

The Smart Band 7 presents, right away, the biggest screen ever seen so far in a series wearable: 1.62 inches. In addition, the AMOLED panel comes with a resolution of 490 x192 pixels, with the new Always-on Display (AOD), which was not available in previous models.

Another important feature is automatic SpO2 tracking, an oximeter that notifies you whenever the user’s oxygenation level drops below 90%. As for autonomy, the new Xiaomi model offers a battery life of 14 days, with recharging via a two-pin magnetic charger.

Other Features of Xiaomi Smart Band 7

In terms of health monitoring, the Smart Band 7 offers 24/7 heart rate measurements, sleep and stress tracking, and women’s health tracking. The wearable can stay on the arm all day, as it has a water resistance of 5 ATM, and can even be used for diving.

However, the coveted NFC (pay by approach) feature will not yet be available on the smart bracelet models launched worldwide. According to Xiaomi, the option that is the result of a partnership with Mastercard, will remain, for now, restricted to China, where it has sold more than one million units.

price and availability

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 arrived in Europe this Tuesday (21) with a price set at € 59.99, which projects a value of R$ 326 at the current price, but there is a special offer for the first buyers, which reduces the value to € 49.99 (R$ 272).

There is still no release date for the product in Brazil.