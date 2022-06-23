Zoë Kravitz to star in new Warner Bros.

According to an article published by the The Hollywood Reporterthe actress Zoë Kravitz (The Batman) will participate in the adaptation of The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regretswhich will be produced by Waner Bros. after a long battle to acquire the rights to the project.

The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets is a short story developed by Leyna Krow. The project is described as a reinvention of the heist genre that tells the story of twins – one with supernatural powers and one without – who are bank robbers.

In the film, “Maggie, one of the twins, is the brains and strength of the operation with her powers of telekinesis, super strength and fluency in languages. While the other part, the narrator and self-appointed face of the operation, follows Maggie every step of the way, but when a job goes wrong she begins to have doubts about the life they lead, especially when she finds herself in the middle of a gunfight alongside his ‘impenetrable’ sister”.

In addition to starring in the project, Zoë Kravitz will be the producer alongside Matt Jackson. Executive production will be done by Joanne Lee.

The latest project by Kravitz how was it Selina Kyle (Catwoman) not acclaimed The Batman, it is believed that the actress will reprise her role in the already confirmed sequel. She is currently working on the film Pussy Islandwhich will mark her directorial debut, the feature will star Naomi Ackie and Channing Tatum.