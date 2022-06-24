You romance movies they certainly have a lot of public attention, and that’s not exactly new. Marked by its importance in the history of cinema, the genre in question has a large fan base and also its haters. However, one thing is certain: they are part of the history of cinema in a remarkable way.

But should disillusioned people also watch a romance movie? Well, that certainly depends on what you’re looking for. However, there are classic titles like Pretty Woman, or modern ones like When We Met, that can make you believe in love again. And if you’re looking for that, then you’ve come to the right place.

Check out 10 Romance Movies That Will Make You Believe in Love Again

Love and Gelato – Available on Netflix

the plot of the movie love and gelato centers on Lina, a young woman who is going to Italy not because she wants to, but because her mother’s last wish before she died was for her to meet her father. But what father would want to see his daughter after 16 years without seeing her once? Lina is not at all excited. That is until her father gives her mother’s diary to her.

Reading her mother’s words, she discovers that perhaps her father is not really her biological father. Her mother was in love with two men while spending her summer in Italy, adventuring, visiting places and, of course, eating lots of gelato. But Lina is not alone, she ends up meeting Ren, a charming Italian who, for some reason, decides to help the girl and to trace the same steps that her mother once did.

When We Met – Available on Netflix

In the plot, Noah (Adam Devine) has a perfect night when he meets Avery (Alexandra Daddario), the girl of his dreams, but ends up being placed in the friend zone. After that, he spends the next three years wondering what went wrong.

However, when he least expects it, he has the opportunity to travel back in time through a magical photo booth to repeatedly relive the night he met Avery, always trying to win her heart.

The Bride’s Best Friend – Available on Netflix

In The bride’s best friendTom (Patrick Dempsey) is a successful man who meets Hannah whenever he can (Michelle Monaghan), your best friend. When Hannah travels to Scotland on business for 6 weeks, Tom finds himself in love with her.

Determined to propose to her as soon as he returns from his trip, Tom is surprised to learn that she has returned engaged to a handsome and wealthy Scotsman. Called to be the “godmother” of the wedding, Tom is reluctant but accepts the invitation. His goal now is to stop Hannah’s wedding from happening and try to win her over once and for all.

Letters to Juliet – Available on Star+ and HBO Max

In Letters to Juliet, Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) is an aspiring writer who travels to Italy with her fiancé Victor (Gael García Bernal), who dreams of having his own restaurant. In Verona, where the story of Romeo and Juliet took place, the perfect place for an early honeymoon, Sophie comes to realize that her fiancé is more interested in the suppliers for his restaurant than in her.

In town, she discovers an old love letter and joins a group of volunteers who respond to these love letters. To her surprise, sender Claire Smith (Vanessa Redgrave) listens to the advice given in the reply and goes to look for Lorenzo, who she fell in love with in her youth. But there are many Italians with the same name and Sophie shows interest in helping her with the task, displeasing her grandson Charlie (Christopher Egan), who had already disapproved of her widowed grandmother’s crazy adventure.

The Diary of a Passion – Available on HBO Max

In a geriatric clinic, Duke, one of the interns who is relatively well, reads to an intern (with a more serious condition) the story of Allie Hamilton (Rachel McAdams) and Noah Calhoun (Ryan Gosling), two young lovers who met in 1940. at an amusement park.

They were separated by her parents, who never approved of the relationship, as Noah was a manual worker and came from a family without financial resources. To avoid any approach, Alie’s parents send her away. For a year Noah wrote to Allie every day but got no response as her mother (Joan Allen) intercepted Noah’s letters to her daughter.

Believing that Allie was no longer interested in him, Noah wrote a farewell letter and tried to conform. Alie expected news from Noah, but after 7 years she gave up on hope when she met a charming officer, Lon Hammond Jr. (James Marsden), who served in World War II (as did Noah) and came from a very wealthy family. He asks for Allie’s hand, who accepts, but fate would have her reunited with Noah. As her love for him still existed and was reciprocal, she had to choose between her fiancé and her first love.

A Place Called Notting Hill – Available on Star+ In the film’s plot, Will (Hugh Grant), a quiet bookstore owner specializing in travel guides, receives an unexpected visit from a very special client: American movie star Anna Scott (Julia Roberts). Two or three chance encounters later, Will and Anna begin a fragile, funny and on-and-off relationship. But can they make it work by living in completely different worlds? Pretty Woman – Available on Star+ In the film’s plot, a lost Tycoon (Richard Gere) asks a prostitute for help (Julia Roberts) who “works” on Hollywood Boulevard and ends up hiring her for a week. During this period, she transforms into an elegant young woman to be able to accompany him in his social commitments, but the two begin to get involved and the boss/employee relationship changes to a relationship between man and woman.

10 Things I Hate About You – Available on Disney+

The situation is tense at the Stratford house. Bianca (Larisa Oleynik) can’t wait to get a boyfriend, but her father (Larry Miller) does not allow her to date boys. After much insistence, her father makes a decision: Bianca can date, as long as her sister, Katharina (Julia Stiles), date too. Except that Katharina is a real bitch, who has no friends at school or anywhere. To resolve the issue, Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), in love with Bianca, decides to hire the mysterious Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger) to seduce the future sister-in-law.

A Family Man – Available on Amazon Prime

the plot of Um family man follows the story of Jack Campbell (Nicolas Cage), an investor bored with his long single life. One fine day, he wakes up and starts to imagine what his life would have been like if he had married Kate (Téa Leoni), his high school sweetheart.

Until, suddenly, Jack wakes up and finds himself a happy husband, married to Kate, father of two and leading a quiet life in the suburbs.

It Just Happens – Available on Amazon Prime