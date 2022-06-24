10 tech news to start your day (24/06)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Thursday (23). To check out each news in its entirety, just click on the links below.

1. Fast Shop goes down after cyber attack. In addition to having the store and app disabled, Fast Shop had its Twitter account hacked.

2. Bitcoin value will go to zero, says government of China. The Chinese government issued a warning stating that Bitcoin is just ‘a series of digital codes’; experts disagree with the position.

3. Nubank launches a debit card account for young people aged between 12 and 17. Nubank’s digital account for teenagers will be rolled out gradually to customers; fathers and mothers will need to apply for the opening.

4. Shopee and iFood carry out layoffs in Brazil. While Shopee did not provide details on the cuts, iFood confirmed that it is carrying out overhauls in the country.

5. Netflix confirms new plans with streaming ads. Netflix’s format change is a response to the negative numbers recorded by the company in the last quarter.

6. PCI Express 7.0 standard is advertised with a speed of 512 GB/s. With twice the bandwidth of the current version, the new standard should not be available until 2025.

7. Game of Thrones and Car Mechanic Simulator are free at Epic Games. Also see what are the next free games to claim next week at Epic!

8. Obi-Wan Kenobi: Ewan McGregor reveals why Yoda is not in the series. Jedi Master Yoda does not appear in the Disney+ series dedicated to Obi-Wan Kenobi; Ewan McGregor Says Why!

9. Losartan: Anvisa determines the withdrawal of antihypertensive drugs. Anvisa warns that stopping taking drugs for high blood pressure can cause serious damage to the patient’s health.

10. The oldest bonfire in the world is found in Israel. Studies using Artificial Intelligence (AI) have shown that ancient people lived in the Evron quarry and burned animal bones to keep warm.