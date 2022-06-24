6 Netflix Action Movies to Watch in June 2022

Who doesn’t like a good action movie? In general, this genre is the most successful in cinema. And on the Netflix platform it is no different. In short, the catalog has a large number of action features, which promise to make you vibrate on the couch. Therefore, to help you in this difficult task of choice, we have selected below 6 great titles that may interest you. Continue reading below.

In Rescue, Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a special agent, who wins the complicated mission to free an Indian boy, who is being held hostage in the city of Dhaka. Although he is physically prepared, he must deal with identity crises and with his emotional weakened by past problems to be able to perform his task in the best possible way.

In this film, Andy (Charlize Theron) and his companions are part of a group of soldiers who possess the virtue of eternal life. They live through the years offering their services as mercenaries to those who can pay, posing as ordinary human beings among the rest. However, everything changes with the discovery that there is another immortal who works as a marine.

The glamorous world of Formula 1 is mobilized, in particular, by the rivalry that exists between drivers Niki Lauda and James Hunt in the 1970s. They had very different characteristics: while Lauda was methodical and brilliant, Hunt had a more laid-back, typical style. of a playboy.

Ava (Jessica Chastain) is a professional assassin, who has been working for years for an organization that specializes in covert government operations. Her routine is to travel around the world doing the executions in a very discreet and objective way. When a mission ends completely unexpectedly, she is forced to fight for her survival.

In a world of international crime, when Interpol issues a red alert, the FBI’s top investigator John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) steps in to find and capture one of the world’s most wanted criminals, “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot) , the most successful art thief in the world and also the most wanted.

To accomplish the task, Hartley will have to team up with the worst of the worst, Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds), to put himself in a heist plan to capture The Bishop. From there, they rotate the world around O Bisco. However, when you join an investigator and two thieves, anything can happen.

Tom Davis (Ben Affleck), Santiago Garcia (Oscar Isaac), Francisco Morales (Pedro Pascal), William Miller (Charlie Hunnam) and Ben Miller (Garrett Hedlund) are 5 ex-soldiers of the United States Special Forces, who come together to carry out a risky plan: to rob a powerful crime lord on the border that separates Brazil from Colombia and Peru. But when the scheme goes awry, they will be forced to embark on a fight for their lives.

