A letter to Francia Marquez

Belo Horizonte, June 24, 2022

Dear France!

I hope you are well and your heart is at peace.

I write this letter still filled with joy, with the emotion of your victory last Sunday.

I take the liberty of writing it without the formality that a text addressed to a head of state requires. I write as if the words I record here were addressed to a friend, a sister.

You probably know, but I need to tell you how much your arrival in Colombia’s vice presidency represents. Faced with the news, your photo printed on social networks and in the main newspapers in Brazil, I couldn’t help but think about the black girls and young women who will have you as a mirror, as a lighthouse, as an example.

I was reminded of a reflection by actress Viola Davis, who recently spoke of the importance of having inspiring people around us: “You need to see a physical manifestation of your dream” – she said. From now on, you are the materialization of the dreams of our ancestors, of our people, of those who were left behind, of those who fought, but did not live long enough to see you in the vice presidency of the Colombian Republic.

I hope that, in October, the Brazilian people will look to the example of the Colombians and say no to neoliberal policy, to extreme right-wing violence, to privatization, to the destruction of our forests.

In this moment of celebration, of celebration, it is always important to remember how much the spaces of power, decision, and the right to be and exist have been denied to us, black women. I know your journey has not been easy. We have the opportunity to get to know political Francia, who is also a mother, feminist, lawyer, environmental activist and, like me, has been closely acquainted with domestic work, a profession that is closest to our colonial, slave-holding past.

As you yourself said, it took 214 years for Colombia to elect a black vice president. It’s too long. I think: if it weren’t for racism, how many Francias would have their name spelled in the history of Colombia?

On the 15th of November, it will be 133 years since Brazil became a Republic. We still haven’t had the chance to see a black woman in a position as high as yours, which forces me to ask: how many were held back? How many had their dreams interrupted due to racism?

And that’s not all: those who manage to reach the Chambers, the Assemblies and the Senate, in general, have their lives constantly threatened by racist violence, with Marielle Franco – brutally murdered four years ago – an example of the incessant attempt to silence, to put an end to our existence.

In addition to racism, we live under the sign of terror, under the policy of barbarism, death, destruction, disrespect for human dignity. We are intimidated, humiliated daily by those who miss the dictatorship and by the enthusiasts of fascism. Brazil has become the country of unemployment, hunger, misery.

Currently, more than 30 million people do not have enough to eat. This is also why your victory and that of President Gustavo Petro mean so much to me, to most of us, because it revives our desires for freedom, equality and justice.

I hope that, in October, the Brazilian people will look to the example of the Colombians and say no to neoliberal policy, to extreme right-wing violence, to privatization, to the destruction of our forests.

Your dreams are the same as mine. As you said shortly after the election results were announced: I dream of “a popular government, of the people with calloused hands. A government with love and joy.

A government for dignity, for social justice, for the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community, for our Mother Earth, that eliminates patriarchy and eradicates structural racism.” And dreaming, I understand well.

To you Francia, I wish so many things. I wish you don’t lack strength and courage to face the machismo, racism and distrust of those who think that women like you, like us, are in this world only to serve and clean the dirt of others. I want the Colombian people to walk by their side in the fight against the imperialism that threatens Latin America.

I hope that agrarian reform, the right to education and the end of poverty are the final result of this journey that is just beginning. I wish you to be happy, that the vice presidency, public life, means a place of fulfillment for you.

I don’t know, but something tells me we’ll meet soon. Perhaps, this meeting has already taken place in another time. Maybe that’s why I feel so close to you.

While this (re)encounter does not take place, I leave the words of the Afro-Brazilian writer Conceição Evaristo: “Your life, girl, cannot be yours alone. Many will be freed, will be fulfilled through you. The groans are always present. You have to have your ears, eyes and heart open.”.

A hug, France.

With love and hope,

Luana Tolentino