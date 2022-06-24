A movie star dancing in the ballroom on a night in Bethlehem

She appeared in a blouse and jeans in the middle of the room. She danced to herself. She raised her arms, her armpits showing a thin, light brown fuzz like her hair. Is it really her? She moved her shoulders and hips like a snake. At most, six feet against the light. Closed eyes, enigmatic smile, numbing effect all around.

When he opened his eyes, I was startled. It’s not every day that a Hollywood actress appears, like this, right in her face. Although there are reports of Daryl hannah wandering around town during the filming of “Playing in the Lord’s Fields”. Nothing is impossible in the magic of the Belenense night.

In the hall, my dear star looked back at me, piercing me, indifferent, as if I were made of glass. She bent over, brought her forearms together in front of her face, hands just above her head, turned her neck to the side, smooth, and swayed slowly, lysergically. Then she disappeared.

When the singer sang Samba do Grande Amor, she sprang up again from my side. Now she was present, frantic, chirping. She sang at the top of her lungs. She had it here for me, which now I really lived, in short, a great love (lie!). Arms up, feet paced, butt back and forth.

When the song ended, someone said “you look like…” and I amended it: the Frenchwoman from 007. Marion Cotillard, she returned it. But her eyes were slate, like Chico’s. Ridiculous and impertinent comparison on my part. She definitely had nothing to do with a septuagenarian.

She peeked into my glass and said pleasantly that the drinks in the place were horrible. I prefer beer. She continued to dance and crossed to my left. She spoke to an imaginary friend: this guy is bothering me. It wasn’t me, thankfully. He was a boxer-looking little uncle with a total, shiny bald head. He pestered the women around him, all smug and clueless.

I got closer and asked with interest:

– Tell me your name?

– Ismenia. – She lied.

– A visa name like that.

Later, we danced together.

Fast, in tecnobrega, in a choreography full of twirls that I pretended to lead. I thought of Marlon Brandon, of Don Juan de Marco, with my white shirt and my obscene paunch.

We rotate in the environment saturated with moisture. She sat up. I don’t think she liked it. I’m going to have a heart attack, she said, panting. Me too, I replied, sweaty like a pig, crooked, almost dead.

He disappeared again, only to appear later with another boy and abandon him as he did me.

By the end of the party, she was leaning against the Apoena’s wooden railing. She dreamed with a cigarette between her fingers and looked at the spreading night interrupted by the mercury lights of Avenida Duque de Caxias. Her eyes were almost closed, her hair cut short just above her shoulders. This time she looked more like Eva Green.

She was a light-footed cat in a noisy, crowded house, ignoring the world, aware of her own discreet and impossible presence.

I left her alone, in her corner, as one should do out of respect for feline souls and supernatural beauties.

Before leaving, I kissed her forehead goodbye, like a loving grandfather, and she smiled, still untouchable, like a constellation.

I went downstairs to the bar. The music was still loud.

I never saw her again.

Anderson Araújo is a writer and journalist on the DOL staff. He writes on Fridays.

Today’s chronicle was originally published on the author’s blog, Daqui te Esrevo.

