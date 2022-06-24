Acio goes to Portugal for an agreement that facilitates travel to Portuguese-speaking countries – Policy

Acio (left) met with the president of the National Defense Commission of the Assembly of Portugal, Marco Perestrello (photo: reproduction) Federal deputy Acio Neves (PSDB-MG) arrived in Portugal, this Friday (24/6), to speak to members of the European country’s Parliament about the application and expansion of the text that facilitates the transit of people between the Portuguese-speaking nations.

The Agreement on Mobility between the Member States of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) was approved by the National Congress of Brazil in February this year. The rapporteur on the topic in the Chamber of Deputies was the toucan.

The agreement provides facilities for citizens traveling from one country to another and helps with the residence permit and residential visa, as well as making temporary or short-term stays feasible.

In August 2021, the agreement between CPLP members was signed by Brazil, Angola, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, So Tom and Príncipe, Portugal and East Timor. There was, however, the need for ratification by the Legislature.

vaccines

In Lusitanian lands, Acio met with deputy Marcos Perestrello, president of the National Defense Commission of the Portuguese Assembly. Another agenda on the agenda for the toucan to present to Portuguese congressmen a Bill (PL) that breaks the patent of vaccines and medicines, in case of pandemics such as COVID-19.

The text on the breach of patents, reported by Acio in the Chamber, was sanctioned by the Brazilian federal government in September of last year. There is interest of the Portuguese in the measure.

Acio also participated in a session of the Assembly of Portugal. He received applause from the deputies when his biography was read by Eduardo Ferro Rodrigues, the president of the local Parliament.

‘Candidate to remain in the Chamber’

Acio Neves returned to the Chamber of Deputies in 2019, after a 17-year hiatus – having occupied the government of Minas and, later, the seat of senator.

Last week, a survey carried out by the F5 Institute Updates Data and published by the State of Mines appointed the toucan in the lead for the seat in the Federal Senate in dispute this year. According to the survey, Acio has 18.5% of voting intentions. He is six percentage points above Cleitinho Azevedo (PSC), the vice-leader.

Despite the advantage, the congressman says that, for now, he does not think about trying to return to the Senate. “From my personal point of view, I am today a candidate to remain in the Federal Chamber, serving Minas and continuing an extremely relevant work that I have been developing as president of the Foreign Relations and National Defense Committee of the Chamber of Deputies”, he said.

The F5 survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the numbers MG-00062/2022 and BR-02909/2022.