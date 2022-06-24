After crisis in the marriage sector, Italy offers 2 thousand euros for newlyweds to marry in the Rome region | Tourism and Travel

To try to shake up the wedding market and reduce the crisis caused during the Covid-19 pandemic, the government of the region of Lazio, where Rome is located, defined a project with the aim of attracting and encouraging couples to hold celebrations in Italy.

The idea? Reimburse up to 2 thousand euros (about R$ 11 thousand) to the bride and groom who decide to get married in the cities of the region.

Called “Nel Lazio com amore”, the project was opened in February this year with 10 million euros from the National Fund to Support Economic Activities Affected by the Epidemiological Emergency, according to the public notice released by the region’s government.

Romance at Disney: parks hold themed ceremonies

parks hold themed ceremonies 10 best in the world: discover the three Brazilian parks that made the list

What are the conditions?

According to the notice, applications can be made until January 31, 2023 through the government website.

Both Italian and foreign couples who marry or are civilly united in cities in the Lazio region between January 1 and December 31, 2022 can receive the refund.

2 of 4 Government reimburses newlyweds if they marry in the Lazio region — Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP Government reimburses newlyweds if they marry in the Lazio region – Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP

The public notice also informs that one of the requirements to receive the money is that the bride and groom hire services or products from companies in the region for the party. Each couple can request reimbursement for up to five expenses.

Therefore, Among the reimbursed services are:

Purchase of wedding favors;

Car rental for ceremony;

Purchase of formal dress and accessories (groom or bride);

Floral arrangement;

Meal services (maximum 700 euros);

Personal services related to the wedding day, such as hairstyling and makeup;

Honeymoon (maximum 700 euros);

Rental of rooms and places for ceremonies and banquets;

video recording services and photo books;

Animation, entertainment, shows;

wedding planner service;

Purchase of wedding rings;

Collection printing.

What if the expense is lower?

The government contribution has a maximum value of 2 thousand euros for each couple that meet the requirements indicated in the advertisement. The amount cannot be exceeded.

However, if the documented expenses are less, the reimbursement must be equal to the amount spent.

See the main requirements

The wedding must take place between January 1st and December 31st, 2022. Therefore, it cannot be performed between December 14th, 2021 and January 31st, 2023;

Services cannot be made through e-commerce (online purchase);

Contracts must be made with traceable systems (bank transfer or electronic payment);

The couple must comply with tax legislation, documented through invoices, receipts or accounting documents that demonstrate the type of expense and its relevance to the marriage or stable union;

The couple must present justification compatible with the activities for which the reimbursement is granted;

The couple must prove payment of expenses by bank transfer with the same amount as requested.

3 of 4 Wedding cake — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Wedding cake — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Fall in the number of marriages

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a sharp drop in the number of marriages and divorces in Italy, a trend registered a few years ago, according to a preliminary report published on February 18, 2021 by the National Statistics Institute (Istat) and released by the France Presse agency.

According to the data, in the first quarter of 2020, marriages dropped by approximately 20% compared to the same quarter of 2019. Separation and divorce proceedings dropped between 11 and 20%, says Istat.

4 of 4 People wearing masks on the streets of Rome during the coronavirus pandemic in Italy — Photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane People wearing masks on the streets of Rome during the coronavirus pandemic in Italy — Photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

In the second quarter of 2020, most affected by the coronavirus and restrictions, there was an 80% drop in marriages in a year and approximately 60% for separations and divorces.

The trend observed before the beginning of the pandemic has been confirmed: in recent years, Italians have married less and less while the average age of spouses has increased.