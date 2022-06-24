Agency warns of total cut of Russian gas to Europe

At the moment, on a purely hypothetical basis, the head of the International Energy Agency warns Europe to start looking for alternatives as soon as possible, even if for sources of “dirty energy”

Image: Pixabay

The European Union must prepare for a possible complete cut-off of gas from Russia in the coming months, warns the executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol. Thus, the continent needs to seek solutions as soon as possible, such as saving energy and also keeping nuclear plants open.

Although at the moment the scenario is only hypothetical, the agency warns that the cuts carried out by Russia in recent weeks – supposedly due to technical problems – could be a sample of what awaits Europe in the next winter: gradual and even total cuts.

“I wouldn’t rule out that Russia could continue to run into problems here and there, as well as excuses to keep reducing gas deliveries, and maybe even cut it altogether. That’s why Europe needs contingency plans,” Birol said in a statement. statement sent to the Reuters news agency this Wednesday (22/06).

The head of the IEA also highlighted that the Kremlin may suspend the total supply of gas in order to seek greater economic power and also political influence on the European continent, amid the war in Ukraine and sanctions imposed by Western countries.

So far, the European Union has approved and applied sanctions against oil and coal, but not against Russian gas, largely due to the continent’s heavy dependence on this sector.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Birol commented that “the closer we get to winter, the more we understand Russia’s intentions. cold”.

Meanwhile, EU countries race against time to fill gas tanks. Germany, for example, expects to fill 90% of capacity by November. So far, the estimate is that only 50% of stocks are full.

European bloc members are also working to reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels. One of the initiatives is to obtain gas from other countries, such as the United States, and accelerate the processes of changes to renewable energies, which, during the transition, would mean greater use of highly polluting coal, and keeping nuclear plants in operation – from of which Germany closed three in 2021 alone.

Investments in renewable energy are insufficient

Coal-based power plants are strong emitters of CO2, and Europe has been trying to get rid of them in recent years through investments in renewable sources. Despite this, the head of the IEA considers it justifiable to resort to them in the event of a cut in the Russian gas supply. In his view, this initiative would be temporary and would allow Europe to accelerate investments in clean energy.

In its report released this Wednesday, the IEA informs that in 2022 global investments in the energy sector are expected to be in the region of 2.4 trillion dollars – 8% more than in 2021. in renewable energies, the volume is not enough to fulfill the requirements in relation to the climate goals.

“Current oil and gas spending is caught between two visions of the future: too high for a roadmap aligned on limiting global warming to 1.5°C, but not high enough to satisfy growing demand, in a scenario where governments maintain current policies and thus fail to meet their climate commitments,” the agency said.

Read too:

European Commission launches legal action against UK

Mild temperatures and blue skies favor productivity, says study

World missed the chance for a green recovery from the pandemic

This content is a work originally published by the German agency DW. The opinion expressed by the publication does not reflect or represent the opinion of Climatempo or its employees.