Alan Patrick and Paulo Victor miss Inter against Coritiba; see related | International

Alan Patrick and Paulo Victor are not available to Mano Menezes for the confrontation against Coritiba, at 9:30 pm on Friday, in Beira-Rio, for the 14th round of the Brasileirão. Both had flu-like symptoms and were cut from the list. Covid-19 tests came back negative. Taison and Thauan Lara will be the news in the starting lineup.

The preparation to face Coxa ended this Thursday afternoon with a closed training session at the CT of Parque Gigante. The activity was divided into physical, tactical and set pieces. Mano Menezes will promote changes in defense, midfield and attack.

Rodrigo Moledo has conditions to play for 90 minutes and will form a pair of defenders with Vitão. The shirt 4 entered the field for five minutes in the victories over Goiás and Flamengo. He has not started as a starter since the muscle injury suffered against Avaí on May 1st.

On the left, the option will be for a player of the position. The only alternative for the sector is the boy Thauan Lara, 18 years old, who will debut in the main team as a starter. From the middle to the front, Pedro Henrique inherits Wanderson’s spot. Taison takes Alan Patrick’s place.

In addition to Alan Patrick and PV, Gabriel Mercado, Moisés and David (suspended), Wanderson and Boschilia (injured), Renê (gradual return to training with the ball) and Matheus Cadorini (technical option) are missing from the team.

The list of related players released by the club has little used players. Midfielder Liziero and forwards Caio Vidal, Gustavo Maia and Wesley Moraes are available.

Probable Inter: Daniel; Bustos, Rodrigo Moledo, Vitão and Thauan Lara; Gabriel, De Pena, Edenilson, Taison and Pedro Henrique; Alexandre Alemão

After losing the 16-game unbeaten run, Colorado wants to recover in front of the crowd to return to the G4. Coxa, on the other hand, haven’t won for five rounds and need to score points to stay away from the relegation zone.

goalkeepers: Daniel and Keiller

Daniel and Keiller Sides: Bustos, Hector and Thauan Lara

Bustos, Hector and Thauan Lara Defenders: Rodrigo Moledo, Vitão and Kaique Rocha

Rodrigo Moledo, Vitão and Kaique Rocha steering wheels: Gabriel, Edenilson, Johnny and Liziero

Gabriel, Edenilson, Johnny and Liziero Socks: Taison, De Pena, Mauricio, Estevão and Lucas Ramos

Taison, De Pena, Mauricio, Estevão and Lucas Ramos Attackers: Alemão, Pedro Henrique, Caio Vidal and Wesley Moraes

