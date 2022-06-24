Alan starts work at Fluminense this Thursday and will play against Cruzeiro at Maracanã | fluminense

Two days after being announced as a reinforcement for Fluminense, Alan started work at the new club this Thursday. During the day, while the squad was concentrated for the game against Cruzeiro, the striker went to CT Carlos Castilho and started the usual physical and physiological tests. And at night, the player went with his wife, Thanny, to Maracanã to watch the victory of his new teammates by 2 to 1 in the first game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

On the way out of the stadium, Alan appeared at the place where the players’ buses are, took a picture with fans in the parking lot and spoke to the press there. The striker said he got goosebumps with the party of the tricolor crowd in the stands, with an audience of 46,325, and already wanted to take the field:

“It gives me goosebumps. I was there with my wife, seeing the Maracanã like this is very beautiful, I wanted to be inside. But I’m going to prepare myself, I’ll be fine so that when I get in, I’ll do the job.”

Alan and his wife, Thanny, at Maracanã in the game Fluminense x Cruzeiro

As he was free on the market since the last international transfer window, when he terminated his contract with Guangzhou Evergrande, from China, the striker will not need to wait until the next window, on July 18, to be registered by Fluminense. However, the player’s documentation will still have to arrive from the Asian country in a bureaucratic process, and usually slow, like any foreign hiring, since Alan is a naturalized Chinese.

Fluminense fans at Maracanã against Cruzeiro

Thus, the attacker will have a forced “adaptation time” to prepare physically and technically. He has not been on the field since February 1, when he started in China’s 3-1 Asian World Cup qualifier defeat to Vietnam, and has played just eight games in the last 10 months, all for the Chinese national team. He will start training on the field with his new teammates in the coming days.

– I trained today, I did the tests. I’m going slowly, I’ve been stopped for a long time, but quickly, quickly, I’m going to condition myself. (Deadline) It’s hard to talk. I don’t have a weight problem, Diniz’s work is very intense, so I believe I’ll be able to catch it fast.

With the 2-1 victory at Maracanã, Fluminense secured the advantage of a draw in the round of 16 match of the Copa do Brasil, on July 12 at Mineirão. Until then, Tricolor turns its attention to the Brazilian Championship and returns to the field on Sunday, when it will face the classic against Botafogo at the Nilton Santos stadium, at 16:00 (Brasília time).

