“Already set the salary bases”; Cria do Terrão is out of Vítor Pereira’s plans and forwards to European football

The 22-year-old athlete was the fifth option for his position in the Alvinegro squad of Parque São Jorge

O Corinthians returns to the field for Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. Next Saturday (25th), the Helm will face Santos again, but this time, for the 14th round of the national league. At the moment, the São Paulo team is in second place in the competition with 25 points conquered.

After the excellent result for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, in which they thrashed Santos, the team turns its focus to another knockout competition. In the next two weeks, Timão has a decision against Boca Juniors for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores da América.

Regarding the sequence of the season, a young man raised in the basic categories of Alvinegro do Parque São Jorge may be leaving the team. According to information published by GE, the goalkeeper Guilherme Castellani is making its way to the Chloraka Akritasfrom Cyprus.

Also according to the investigation of the GE reporting team, the young archer, only 22 years old, has already settled the salary bases with the European team and is just waiting for the release of Corinthians to settle the negotiation. Timão must keep a percentage of the player thinking about a future sale.

It is worth noting that Castellani was the fifth option within the squad commanded by Vítor Pereira to enter Corinthians’ goal. For the position, Portuguese has: Cassio, Ivan, Matheus Donelli and Carlos Miguel.