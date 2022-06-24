Amazon Prime Video releases this week (23/06/2022)

The list of Amazon Prime Video catalog debuts is sad this week. With few original productions arriving this weekend, the streaming platform has made few titles available to subscribers in the last seven days.

But some releases can still be highlighted, such as the movie We want to kill Gunther2017, an action plot starring Arnold Schwarzenegger that follows a group of assassins who are tired of Gunther, a colleague by profession, and begin to plan his death.

But for those looking for a good romance movie, the movie has just arrived in the Prime Video catalog Forever, 2012, starring Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum. The film tells the story of Paige, a woman who falls into a coma and wakes up with severe memory loss. So her husband Leo has to try to win her over again every day.

Returning to the action theme, the long Arsenal, by director Steven Miller, is also now available for you to watch on Amazon Prime Video. With Nicolas Cage and John Cusack in the cast, the film follows the lives of two brothers from very different lives: a businessman and a mobster.

These were just some of the few highlights of the week on Amazon’s streaming platform, but the full list you can check out below.

All releases of the week on Amazon Prime Video

06/19

06/20

06/21

06/22

There were no Prime Video releases on this day

06/23