Amber Heard to be cut from ‘Aquaman 2’ after trial against Depp

Amber Heard, 36, must have her participation excluded from “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, continuation of the feature “Aquaman” (2018). The decision comes weeks after the actress was convicted of libel and defamation against Johnny Depp, 59.

According to information from the website Just Jared, Warner Bros. decided to remove Heard from the film due to feedback from the public who followed some test screenings of the work. Her character, Princess Mera, will be kept in the story, but her profile will be reformulated and will be played by another actress, who will have to re-record some of the sequences already filmed by the original interpreter of the role.

The studio also chose to reshoot some of the sequences involving actors Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman. He plays the great hero of the film, Aquaman, while Tom Cruise’s ex-wife plays Atlanna, mother of the protagonist and empress of the fictional kingdom where the plot takes place.

During the long battle against Depp in the courts, Amber Heard herself admitted that she considered her future uncertain in the sequel to “Aquaman”, which hits theaters on March 17, 2023.

“I received an initial script. Then new versions arrived. [do roteiro] that removed important action scenes, which showed my character and another character fighting each other. They [roteiristas] basically cut a lot of my paper. They reduced a lot”, claimed the actress at the time.