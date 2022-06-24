Amber Heard’s Appeal – Latest: Johnny Depp’s lawyers will meet with the actor’s team in court in the latest attempt to solve the case

Savannah Guthrie interrogates Amber Heard over audio ‘taunting’ Johnny Depp
Lawyers for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will meet in court on Friday for a possible settlement if the actors decide not to drag their legal battle any further.
On June 1, a Virginia jury ruled that Heard defamed ex-husband Depp in a widely attended six-week trial.
It also ruled in Heard’s favor on some aspects of his lawsuit against Depp. The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages after finding he proved all three allegations against Heard. The amount was reduced to $10 million because of limits set by state law.
Judge Penney Azcarate, who was overseeing the trial, has yet to render a verdict, which she is expected to do on Friday unless the two actors can reach an agreement.
After 21 days, the case will move to the Virginia Court of Appeals and both parties will have 30 days to file a notice of appeal.
Actors are not required to be present in court for Friday’s hearing.
Depp’s lawyers say they will withdraw damages from Heard if she stops appealing
Earlier this month, when being interviewed in good morning america Just days after Johnny Depp emerged victorious in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s lawyers indicated that his team had struck a deal with her that would save her from paying millions she owes her ex. -husband.
ABC Presenter George Stephanopoulos asked attorneys Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez during his first of two interviews with the network whether Depp would waive damages if Heard dropped his appeal, to which Chew said the case was “never about money” for his client.
“You said the aim was not to impoverish Ms. Heard – is it possible that we could see a deal where she waives the appeal in exchange for Depp waving any monetary damages?” asked the host to the lawyers.
Chew said he couldn’t talk about his private conversations with Depp, but noted that the actor testified and what lawyers said in their closing statement.
Read the full report from The Independent Gustavo Kilander below:
Johanna ChisholmJune 24, 2022 12:02
Lawyers for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard meet in court in latest attempt to settle case
Johnny Depp emerged victorious in his defamation case against his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard after three days of jury deliberations, which also gave Heard a partial victory in his counter-suit.
In total, the jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, while Heard received $2 million in compensatory damages.
Lawyers for the actors are expected to meet in court on Friday for a possible settlement if the actors decide not to drag their legal battle any further, though Depp or Heard do not need to be in person in the Virginia courthouse for the hearing.
Judge Penney Azcarate, who was overseeing the trial, has yet to deliver a verdict, and has until Friday to do so, unless both parties reach a settlement in the case that spurred a media frenzy in the weeks was televised.
The judge can accept oral arguments from either side about the jury’s verdict and if they do not agree on a settlement, Judge Azcarate will give the verdict, Internal reported.
After 21 days, the case will move to the Virginia Court of Appeals and both parties will have 30 days to file a notice of appeal.
Continue reading the full story of Alisha Rahaman Sarkar below:
Johanna ChisholmJune 24, 2022 11:55 am
What Lawyers Say About Amber Heard’s Options to Appeal Johnny Depp’s Verdict
After Johnny Depp prevailed in his defamation suit again Amber Heard, his attorney told the press that his client “absolutely” intends to appeal.
In an interview with NBC News, Elaine Bredehoft concluded that her client has “some excellent reasons” to appeal, noting that she “absolutely will not” be able to pay the lump sum the court ruled.
After this revelation, The Independent took advantage of the experience of three lawyers on the possible reasons that Ms. Heard has for an appeal, or even a retrial. They included Lisa Bloom of The Bloom Firm, whose clients include Janice Dickinson, Mischa Barton and several Jeffrey Epstein victims; Jesse Weber, presenter and attorney for the Law & Crime network; and Mitra Ahouraian, an entertainment attorney in Beverly Hills who represents clients in the entertainment industry.
One point the lawyers raised that Ms. Heard could seek legal recourse was the point that jurors in the Fairfax, Virginia, trial were not isolated during the seven weeks that the hearings dragged on.
They were instructed not to read about the case or do any outside research, but the length of the process, coupled with the fact that it aired on television and was widely discussed online, raised questions about whether jurors could have remained isolated. any content related to the trial.
“[Ms Heard’s team] could even try to show that because the jury wasn’t kidnapped, they were exposed to all of Depp’s fans and media scrutiny and that tarnished the verdict,” Weber said, adding that it looks like “will be a major issue for [Ms Heard]the appeals team”.
Read on for what other possible avenues Heard’s legal team could pursue, as reported by The Independent’s Clemence Michallon.
Johanna ChisholmJune 23, 2022 12:45
Savannah Guthrie interrogates Amber Heard over audio ‘taunting’ Johnny Depp
Johanna ChisholmJune 24, 2022 12:02
Johanna ChisholmJune 24, 2022 11:55 am
