Amber Heard’s Appeal – Latest: Johnny Depp’s lawyers will meet with the actor’s team in court in the latest attempt to solve the case

Lawyers for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will meet in court on Friday for a possible settlement if the actors decide not to drag their legal battle any further.

On June 1, a Virginia jury ruled that Heard defamed ex-husband Depp in a widely attended six-week trial.

It also ruled in Heard’s favor on some aspects of his lawsuit against Depp. The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages after finding he proved all three allegations against Heard. The amount was reduced to $10 million because of limits set by state law.

Judge Penney Azcarate, who was overseeing the trial, has yet to render a verdict, which she is expected to do on Friday unless the two actors can reach an agreement.

After 21 days, the case will move to the Virginia Court of Appeals and both parties will have 30 days to file a notice of appeal.

Actors are not required to be present in court for Friday’s hearing.