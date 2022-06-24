AMD confirms increased power consumption on Radeon 7000

Even with good energy efficiency, next-generation consumption should rise

Series video cards Radeon 7000 gives OMG may be launched between October and November this year. But while an official release date is not set by the company, the OMG will give clues to what your next generation of GPUs. This Friday (24), the international portal Tom’s Hardware released an interview with Sam Naffzigersenior vice president of the manufacturer, and the executive confirmed that the Radeon 7000 “RDNA3” will consume more energy.

With the need for more power, it is normal for cards to need more power to deliver performance. naffziger argues that although the OMG is the most efficient in this regard, this does not mean that it is not necessary to increase levels. This will be done, according to him, in smaller measures than competitors.

The executive says that the movement of other companies, in this sense, should also stimulate energy consumption in the OMGto keep up with the pace.

the competition

Some forecasts point to a jump in energy consumption in the next generation of GPUs NVIDIAat GeForce RTX 40 – ada lovelace. The portal Igor’s Lab published in April an estimate that the RTX 4090probably one of the most potent, can consume a total of 600 Watts of powerbeing 450W only for the graphics processing unit.

There is still no estimate for future models. OMGbut it is quite likely that the next generation of GPUs will also need more efficient cooling solutions.

Next generation of GPUs will need more efficient cooling solutions

With great powers come great energy requirements to realize the full potential that the boards have to offer.



declarations

to the portal Tom’s Hardware, Sam Naffzigersenior vice president of OMG said that “Demand for gaming and computing performance is only accelerating, and at the same time, the underlying process technology is dramatically decreasing – and the rate of improvement. So energy levels will keep going up. We now have a multi-year roadmap of very significant efficiency improvements to offset that curve, but the trend is there.”

“Performance is key, but even if our designs are more energy efficient, that doesn’t mean you can’t increase energy levels if the competition is doing the same thing. It’s just that they’ll have to push them a lot higher than we do.”argued naffziger.

Via: VideoCardz Source: Tom’s Hardware