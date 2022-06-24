Android Auto is no longer supported on any smartphone

Google has finally disabled the mobile version of the Android Auto app. Now, the app no ​​longer works on mobile phones and tablets, regardless of the Android operating system version. The platform is available for use only in vehicle multimedia centers.

In August 2021, Google informed users that the tool would no longer receive updates, and earlier this month, Android Auto users began to receive the warning that it would be a matter of time before the app became unusable.

The application has been removed from the Google Play Store and the user who has it installed on their smartphone, if they try to open it, will receive a message informing them that the application is only available in vehicles. The platform also gives instructions on how to connect the phone to an Android Auto-enabled car.

Google’s recommendation is that the customer use the Google Assistant Driving Mode which, although it is a different experience, can be a good alternative – but some reports indicate that this tool leaves something to be desired.

This software gained updates in 2021 and can be accessed through the command “Ok Google, let’s drive”, or by connecting your smartphone to your car’s bluetooth. Once connected, it is possible to use Google Maps, make calls, open playlists in streaming applications, and ask the virtual assistant to read incoming messages. All this without having to take your hands off the steering wheel.

The now-defunct Android Auto was released in 2015 and only worked on Android OS phones. The aim was to simplify the driver’s life with a personalized interface to be used while driving.

Embedded technology has increasingly attracted consumer attention when buying a car.