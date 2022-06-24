Arboleda fractures ankle, tears ligament and will undergo surgery

Defender Arboleda should miss São Paulo for the rest of the season and has his participation in the World Cup in check. Exams carried out today (24) detected a fracture in the left ankle and the rupture of the ligaments at the site. He was injured during yesterday’s victory over Palmeiras in the Copa do Brasil.

Arboleda will be operated today in São Paulo. The tricolor club does not inform the defender’s recovery time, but the trend is that he will no longer play in 2022.

The bid came in the 33rd minute of the second half. Piquerez, side of the visiting team, made a throw towards forward Rafael Navarro still in the defense field. Arboleda, when getting ahead of the Palmeiras player and moving the ball to the sideline, twisted his ankle badly when putting his left foot on the lawn and screamed in pain. the image is strong:

Quickly, the defender received medical attention and had to be replaced by coach Rogério Ceni, who opted for the experienced Miranda to enter. The Ecuadorian from São Paulo, already on the stretcher, was caught crying by the cameras of Amazon, the company that broadcast the classic paulista.

The defender left Morumbi with his leg immobilized. Since the end of the game, the mood was one of pessimism regarding the severity of the injury. At the press conference, coach Rogério Ceni regretted the absence.

“I think I must have lost Arboleda for the rest of the season. We only have 20 players in condition to play. I can’t lose anyone else, I can’t make another mistake for lack of information, unless what happened today happens, player to keep his foot on the ground. That’s the imponderable”, he said.

With Arboleda, São Paulo now has nine players in the medical department. In addition to him, Gabriel Sara (ankle), Luan (thigh adductor) and Caio (knee ligament) were also operated on and should miss the rest of the season. The club is still awaiting the return of Nikão (left ankle pain), Talles Costa (right ankle sprain), Alisson (right knee sprain), Andrés Colorado (right rectus femoris injury) and Walce (knee).