Arboleda suffers ankle injury; watch

Defender Arboleda, from São Paulo, suffered a serious injury during the team’s victory against Palmeiras, in a match played today at Morumbi and valid for the first round of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil (watch below).

As found out the UOL Esporte, the defender has his leg immobilized and the suspicion is of a sprained left ankle. He will undergo tests tomorrow and there is a possibility of surgery on site. If necessary, Tricolor is studying to operate it this Friday.

The bid took place in the 33rd minute of the 2nd half. Piquerez, side of the visiting team, made a throw towards forward Rafael Navarro still in the defense field.

Subscribe to Amazon Prime Video to watch the 2022 Copa do Brasil game

Arboleda, when anticipating the palmeirense and moving the ball to the sideline, twisted his ankle badly when putting his left foot on the lawn and screamed in pain.

Quickly, the defender received medical attention and had to be replaced by coach Rogério Ceni, who opted for the experienced Miranda to enter. The Ecuadorian from São Paulo, already on the stretcher, was caught crying by the cameras of Amazon, the company that broadcast the classic paulista.

After the confrontation, already in the mixed zone, Leo commented on the move. “He is a very important player for us, but we also have other very important players. We have a group, in this moment of frustration, injury, the group is very important. We regret that he got injured, but we know that there is another one there. with the same ability to match on the field.”

Watch the bid (IMAGES ARE STRONG):