Arboleda’s injury should reinforce São Paulo’s search for a new defender | Sao Paulo

The Ecuadorian was injured in the second half, in a tackle with Rafael Navarro, in which he stuck his left foot on the lawn. There is a suspicion of torn ligaments – the club will undergo tests this Friday to confirm the diagnosis, which would make the player miss the rest of the season.

Without Arboleda, Ceni now has two full-backs, Diego Costa and Miranda, in addition to the boys Luizão and Beraldo, who are rarely used – in addition to them, there is Léo, a full-back who has played in the defense.

The desire for a defender is old in São Paulo. Last year, Crespo asked for a player to position himself to the left of the defense, he didn’t receive it, and he improvised Léo.

Ceni also asked for an athlete at the beginning of the season. The board tried Igor Rabello in closing the first window, but the deal did not come out. The player remained on the tricolor radar after that, but recently renewed with Atlético-MG.

Without Arboleda, Miranda should gain more opportunities at São Paulo if Ceni keeps the formation with three defenders, alongside Léo and Diego Costa.

Luizão and Beraldo have little experience. The first has only played three games, while the second has only one – all for this year’s Sudamericana.

Arboleda adds to São Paulo’s injured list. This week, Luan and Caio operated on his thigh and knee, respectively, and should no longer play in 2022. Gabriel Sara, who also underwent surgery, may return in the second half.

Nikão and Talles Costa, with ankle problems, and Alisson, with his knee, are still undergoing treatment, as is Colorado, with a muscle injury.

São Paulo plays on Sunday, at Morumbi, against Juventude, at home, at 6 pm, for the Brasileirão.

