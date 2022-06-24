Arrascaeta is seen in an atmosphere of romance with a blonde in a night out in the west of Rio de Janeiro; player lives new affair

after the end of marriage with the Uruguayan model Camila Bastini at the end of last year, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, the Flamengo midfielder popularly known as arrascaeta have enjoyed life a lot. From affair to affairwas recently seen in a romance mood with the model Ana Cecilia Maiabut the relationship was short-lived.

The player’s heart now seems to have a new love! That’s because recently Arrascaeta was seen in the greatest romantic mood with singer-songwriter Bellagi on a night out event house Showcase Loungelocated in Barra da Tijuca, west of the city of Rio de Janeiro, the usual meeting point for Flamengo players.

Bellagi is 22 years old, is a funk singer and songwriter. Currently, the blonde is divided between Rio, her hometown, and Belo Horizonte. Before model Ana Cecília Maia and MC Bellagi, Arrascaeta had a romance with Anitta. But apparently, the silent eater did not go unnoticed in the reviews he does at home, since, according to the portal Extra, arrascaeta has received friends at home for the famous reviews, a situation that has taken the peace of the player’s neighborhood.

Still according to the portal Extracurrently the Flamengo midfielder, Giorgian de Arrascaetalives in a condominium of houses in Barra da Tijuca, west zone of the city of Rio de Janeiro, in the same neighborhood of the house of events that he frequents and in which was seen accompanied by the funkeira Bellagibut the advice of the Flamengo does not confirm the information.