Atlético-MG announces signing of Alan Kardec | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG announced, this Friday, the hiring of striker Alan Kardec, 33 years old. The player, who was without a club since leaving Shenzhen FC, from China, in April, signs until December 2024. He is the second official reinforcement of Galo – who has also announced Jemerson – for the transfer window that opens on the 18th. July.

– It’s like a summons, from the beginning, from the moment I talked to Rodrigo Caetano (soccer director), we’ve had a connection for a long time since I worked with him at Vasco. Since he called me, the flame was lit and the desire to defend the Rooster became real – said the attacker.

Kardec’s hiring had been underway since the beginning of the week. He landed in Belo Horizonte this Thursday, underwent medical examinations and was finally announced as an official reinforcement.

Kardec returns to Brazilian football after six years in China. For Shenzhen, in 2021, the striker played 19 matches, scored 12 goals and distributed three assists. He decided to leave the club as he faced problems with non-payment.

Asked about the competition within the roster of Galo, Alan Kardec said of the importance of having a good squad for the dispute of a long and tight season as it is in Brazilian football.

– We know that the schedule here in Brazil is tight, so the more options for the coach to change within a match, to start the game, the more quality players, all help is welcome.

1 of 4 Alan Kardec signs with Atlético-MG until the end of 2024 — Photo: Disclosure/Atlético-MG Alan Kardec signs with Atlético-MG until the end of 2024 — Photo: Disclosure/Atlético-MG

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

In all, in the six years of Asian football, Kardec scored 69 goals in 127 games. He was unveiled at Vasco and, in Brazil, he accumulates stints in Internacional, Santos, Palmeiras and São Paulo.

Kardec joins defender Jemerson as an Atletico reinforcement in the middle of the season. The defender also signed until the end of 2024. Another striker is close to being made official: Argentine Cristian Pavón, whose contract with Boca Juniors is at an end. Atletico also negotiates with striker Pedrinho, ex-Corinthians.

3 of 4 Alan Kardec celebrates a goal for Shenzhen — Photo: DISCLOSURE Alan Kardec celebrates a goal for Shenzhen — Photo: DISCLOSURE