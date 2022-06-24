Atletico-MG protagonists against Flamengo, Hulk stacks brands and Ademir rescues confidence | athletic-mg

Three of the four goals scored by Atlético-MG against Flamengo in the two consecutive clashes between the teams came from them: Ademir scored twice, Hulk once. The “Fmacinha” was reunited against the Cariocas. It came from criticism and turned around, regaining confidence. The shirt 7 continues to accumulate goals and assists – he was the author of two for Ademir’s goals.

After the game, the duo celebrated the success of the chemistry on the field. Goal collector, Hulk, in a good-natured tone, said he would be satisfied just to give decisive passes to Ademir until the end of the year.

“If every game I can assist him (Ademir), I would stay like this until the end of the season” – said Hulk in a mixed zone after the victory over Flamengo (2-1), for the Copa do Brasil.

In last Sunday’s duel, in the first of the two against Flamengo, Hulk assisted “Fumacinha” in Atlético’s second goal, in the 2-0 triumph for the Brasileirão. The scene was repeated again this Wednesday, for the Copa do Brasil. In both games, Mineirão with more than 50 thousand people vibrated with the duo’s tables.

Hulk also scored in this Wednesday’s match. It was the 40th goal of the ace in the new Mineirão. He is the stadium’s top scorer since it reopened in 2013. In total, the forward has 57 goals in 95 games for Atlético. In that period, he distributed 17 assists. That is, he has a direct participation in 74 goals in the 95 matches played. One detail is that the striker revealed playing with pain in the sole of the foot for over two weeks.

The athletic idol praised the partnership with Ademir. The two should win new chances side by side, since Keno left the game against Flamengo with a lot of pain and will be re-evaluated.

– Ademir deserves too much. He is a very good boy, a guy with a clean heart, who came to add. A very humble guy. I’m happy with the success of others too.

Ademir returned the compliments to his companions. The winger highlighted the quality of Hulk and wants to extend the success of the partnership.

“It’s a lot of quality from him (Hulk). God willing, in the next game I’ll return (assistance) to him.”

