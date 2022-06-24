Atltico: Alan Kardec arrives in BH and takes exams before being announced

photo: disclosure Alan Kardec was without a club since leaving Shenzhen FC, from China Striker Alan Kardec landed in Belo Horizonte this Friday (24th) and underwent a battery of medical exams to, if approved in all tests, sign a contract with Atltico. Alan Kardec was without a club since leaving Shenzhen FC, from China, in April this year. He arrives to be Galo’s option as a centre-forward.

Kardec began his journey in China in 2016, when he left So Paulo and moved to Chongqing Dangdai. The forward spent five seasons at the club, with 108 games and 57 goals scored – he is the top scorer in the team’s history.

In 2021, Kardec transferred to Shenzhen FC and scored 12 goals in 19 matches. With the financial crisis in Chinese football, the player ended up leaving the team in April this year after problems with non-payment of wages.

Alan Kardec was revealed by Vasco in 2007. The 33-year-old player also has stints in Internacional, Benfica, Santos, Palmeiras and So Paulo.