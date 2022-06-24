Attacking Cannes Lions; Paramount+ Stars in London; Studios Circle CineEurope; Eurovision; Update from Paul Haggis

It’s Friday and that can only mean one thing, folks: another issue of International Insider. Jesse Whittock here to take you through another week of film and TV.

Jumping at Cannes Lions

Caroline Frost



Climatic chaos: Our intrepid weekend editor Caroline Frost braved the chaos of European travel to arrive at the Cannes Lions mega ad confab in France this week. While she was there to hear the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Ted Sarandos and Regina Hall, the week was dominated by a series of stunts performed by climate advocates Greenpeace. After publicist-turned-activist Gustav Martner stormed the stage to protest the fossil fuel ads, a group of protesters stormed the beach at the WPP before Caroline was caught in an incident when two activists scaled the roof of the Palais des Festivales and prevented the delegates to enter the building. The police finally got them back and our reporter was allowed on her merry way, just in time to see Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos speak. In fine French fashion, a local policeman simply shrugged his shoulders when asked what had happened, nodded to the roof, and mouthed nonchalantly, “Greenpeace.”

Sarandos says: Once inside the Palais, Caroline could hear Sarandos confirm that Netflix was talking to a number of potential partners about ad sales deals, as the streamer prepares to go back on everything he previously believed and launch a low-cost tier funded by ads then. year. Google, Roku and NBCUniversal are said to be in the running, although the latter’s CEO Jeff Shell was less open on his panel at Cannes Lions, saying only, “I’m not surprised that some of our SVOD partners are stepping into the business announcement – that’s where the money is.” Elsewhere in Sarandos’ talk, he doubled down on Netflix’s defense of controversial comedians like Dave Chappelle and Ricky Gervais, saying, “Diversity of thought, expression, it’s super important to defend. It’s good for the culture, it’s good for society – not just for the US, but everywhere.” This one will definitely roll.

“Receiving Dead Pool done was hell”: Ryan Reynolds was frank as ever in his conversation at Cannes Lions, revealing how he spent 10 years trying to rally support for a Dead Pool movie. “It was hell,” he told delegates. “We shot some test footage, some absolute bastard leaked it on the internet, and that’s what made the movie.” However, the star was not in town to film in Hollywood. Instead, he appeared as creative director of ad tech company MNTN and revealed how he had used unorthodox methods to promote Dead Pool – taking to the streets in his superhero outfit to sell the 20th Century Fox movie. The film’s financial success (how much the bodysuit stunts helped, we’ll never really know) led Reynolds to buy Aviation Gin and, in his own words, “Inadvertently, we became a marketing company.” Aviation Gin was later sold for $600 million – aren’t some people all lucky?

Paramount+ Stars Unleashed in London

Zoe McConnell/101 Studios



In the window: The stars came out on a hot Monday night in London as Paramount+ celebrated its local release. Kevin Costner, Michelle Pfiffer, Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson, Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain were just a few of the names that appeared in the glitzy showcase, which yours truly and co-editor of International TV Max Goldbart attended (sadly with much less fanfare). Stallone, who is set to star in Taylor Sheridan’s Mafia series king tulsawas the talk of the night, deciding to ditch the teleprompter and instead go on a 10-minute roller coaster ride that left an audience of journalists, executives, producers, agents and stars enthralled.

Take your place: The next day, our own Baz Bamigboye revealed that Stallone, Costner, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Chastain and Shannon had dedicated seats at the Princess Anne Theater at BAFTA in Piccadilly as part of the Take a Seat fundraiser. They will all have their names emblazoned on the seats, with Costner’s name eventually sporting a plaque in the theater. “Not sure what that means, but I’m glad I got a seat,” he joked. Baz later attended a Paramount+ dinner and walked away with the reveal yellowstone creator Sheridan is to direct the pilot of 1883: Bass Reeves, starring David Oyelowo as the legendary lawman of the Wild West. Read.

Studios Circle CineEurope





Browsing together: Fresh off his successful run at the Cannes Film Festival in May, Tom Cruise returned to Europe this week at Barcelona’s CineEurope. The star was on Cloud Nine thanks to the mega success of Top Gun: Maverick and appeared live on stage at the Paramount Slate Show, earning a rapturous ovation. Our Nancy Tartaglione, present, wrote that the room “thundered positively with applause.” Audiences will have been more than pleased to hear Cruise tell them that he “will keep delivering these movies to you… You know I’m here for you and I know you’re here for me.” The first of those coming from Paramount will be the mainstay of next year Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. Smiles all the time. Read more here.

Slate speaking: The most recently Mission Impossible wasn’t the only talking point on Paramount’s list, with President of International Distribution Mark Viane also highlighting the work of Damien Chazelle. Babylon, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts It is the next Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Disney provided 12 minutes of tasty footage of Thor: Love and Thunder and exclusive scenes from Avatar: The Way of Waterwhile Warner Bros. delighted Jason Statham fans with a behind-the-scenes look The Meg 2: The Trench and released its next 18 months of DC movies. Dwayne Johnson, the star of black adam, appeared via video to complete the presentation. Elsewhere, Universal teased a first look at Jason Momoa and Brie Larson in Fast and Furious X after Sony kicked things off on Monday with new footage from Lyle, Lyle Crocodile. As Sony Pictures International Releasing President Steven O’Dell stated: “As an industry, we are anything but finished.”

No Eurovision fairy tale for Ukraine

EurovisionTV



Eurovision veto: Despite an emotional plea from Ukraine’s political leaders, the embattled country will not host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, overturning the tradition that this year’s winner puts into the next event. The European Broadcasting Union has decided it will have to take place in the runner-up’s country, the United Kingdom – despite British leaders backing a Ukrainian event. The well-being of the thousands of employees needed to organize the contest and the expected fans were presented as the EBU’s reasoning – a decision that is understandable and painful in equal measure. On a happier note, this year’s Ukrainian winners Kalush Orchestra are set to play the Glastonbury Music Festival in the UK this weekend. Caroline had the details.

Paul Haggis investigated

Salvatore Laporta/AP



Home prison: Details around beat The arrest of director Paul Haggis in Italy on sexual assault charges began to emerge this week. He has been held by police near the southern Italian port city of Brindisi since Sunday following allegations by an unidentified British woman that he subjected her to non-consensual sex for several days. A judge has decided to extend Haggis’ house arrest after ruling out a detention in prison as he is unlikely to try to escape. Haggis maintains “complete innocence”, according to his Italian lawyer. This one is nowhere near over, with the next step being an out-of-court special evidence hearing. Our new Senior International Film Correspondent Melanie Goodfellow (welcome Melanie) had more.

the essentials

Bamigboye /



🌶️ Hot: Baz Revealed Steve Coogan’s Show Alan Partridge live: ploy will stream on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and Ireland later this year.

🌶️ Another hot one: Ambika Mod and Joe Woodall to Lead Netflix Series Adaptation of David Nicholls Novel One day. I had the hole.

🌶️ And another one: Your dark materials producer Bad Wolf opted for the dramatic rights to the non-attendance by British writer Beth O’Leary. Max had the news.

🌶️ Burning: podcast The Murder of Robert Wone is being turned into a TV drama series by pod producer AYR Media and Arrested Industries.

🔥 On Fire: Max revealed that the BBC is now linked to Rise Films’ drama about the phone hacking scandal that rocked Rupert Murdoch’s media empire. More here.

🗣️ In conversations: Shortly after we revealed that Netflix’s Chris Sussman was leaving the streamer, Max reported that the exec is set to produce a new season of Apple TV+. Trying.

🏢 Store opening: Peaky Blinders producer Joe Donaldson launched Magic Hour Television, with support from All3Media.

🏢 Opening also: Global VFX and animation company ReDefine is launching a studio in Barcelona as part of its ongoing expansion. Nancy had this one.

🍿 Ticket office: Top Gun: Maverick surpassed $900 million worldwide less than a month after its release.

🍿 More box office: On the subject of quick features, sonic the hedgehog 2 exceeded the $400 million threshold globally.