Banco Inter debuts on the US Stock Exchange with shares plummeting

The American stock exchange’s response to Banco Inter’s shares was not as expected. Check out how Fintech’s first day on Nasdaq went!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Deputies articulate the creation of the 14th salary of the INSS

After a long journey of migration, Banco Inter shares went to Nasdaq, the American stock exchange, debuting on Thursday (23). But the first day on the stock exchange was not the best, and fintech shares closed down 12.56% at $3.48.

The drop is also accompanied by the bank’s share receipts (BDRs) on B3. The shares debuted at a high of 1.92%, at R$21.20 on the 20th. But that moment did not last long and the shares have already dropped 13.8%, closing at R$17.93, on Thursday (23 ).

Reasons for the fall in Banco Inter shares

According to Vitorio Galindo, investment analyst and leader of fundamental analysis at Quantzed, the significant drop in Inter on Nasdaq is due to the rise in interest rates in the United States, which especially affects companies in the technology sector.

“This interest rate hike discourages investors from paying very high valuations. Money becomes scarcer. It is more difficult to find investors who want to pay for future earnings or expectations up front”, explains the analyst, in an interview with MoneyTimes.

Thus, the current macroeconomic scenario is unfavorable, and leads investors to interest-linked bonds, and not to stock exchanges. Not only on Nasdaq, B3 has also been impacted by high interest rates, renewing on the 23rd its lowest score since November 4th, 2020.

According to the Goldman Sachs survey, investors are more pessimistic about the US economy and predict a greater risk of recession.

Gas voucher: almost half of the beneficiaries live in the Northeast

This does not mean that it is all over for Banco Inter, but it does show that the moment is challenging. The falling debut also reinforces that fintech still has a long way to go with the new change.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Disclosure / Banco Inter