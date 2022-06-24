Barbie: Fans Find Resemblance Between Ryan Gosling and BTS in New Live-Action Images

On social media, comparisons emerged between the actor – who plays Ken in the film starring Margot Robbie – and one of the members of the K-pop group.





The latest behind-the-scenes footage of Barbie lets us see Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling together for the first time in the live-action film directed by Greta Gerwig. One of the details that generated the most interest on social media was the duo’s costume, which tends towards the cowboy style, with a hat, bow on the neck and boots. This alone revealed a curious resemblance between Gosling and a member of the BTS.

If you’re ARMY, you most likely got the reference. But if not, we’ll explain everything to you. When photos from the set began to circulate on the internet, comparisons soon emerged on Twitter between the platinum Ken and Jimin, one of seven members of the world-famous K-pop group. It is worth remembering that Gosling was the protagonist of the favorite movie of the idol: Diary of a Passion (2004), co-starring Rachel McAdams.

Doesn’t this fringed shirt look familiar? Well, it’s exactly the same one that Jimin used in the music video for “Permission to Dance”, hit released in July 2021. It was, therefore, a matter of time before users realized this particularity and, of course, made their own comparative montages. .









like the plot of Barbie remains a complete mystery, it is difficult to know if it was mere coincidence or if it is some kind of tribute to the South Korean septet also formed by RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook. After all, the design is identical – and there is no doubt that it is the same outfit!

Barbie should hit US theaters in July 2023. According to Kyle Buchanan of the newspaper The New York Times, the feature film will feature different versions of the famous Mattel doll. In addition to playing Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe, Issa Rae (Insecure) and Hari Nef (You) are confirmed as “variants” of the character. Gosling, meanwhile, will “share” the role of Ken with Simu Li (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education).

Ryan Gosling’s Radical Transformation as Barbie’s Ken: Platinum Blonde and More Than Demanding Physical Preparation

The cast also includes names like Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Emerald Fennell, Michael Cera, America Ferrera, Nicola Coughlan and Kate McKinnon. The screenplay is written by Gerwig and her husband, Noah Baumbach.