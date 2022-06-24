Bia Haddad loses to Kvitova, but guarantees best ranking in history | sneakers

Beatriz Haddad Maia was eliminated by the Czech Petra Kvitova in the WTA 500 semifinal by 2 sets to 0, partial 6/7 and 4/6. Despite the elimination, Bia secured the best position in history for a Brazilian woman in the WTA rankings, rising to 27th place at the beginning of next week.

The previous record was the 29th position, from São Paulo, tied with Maria Esther Bueno, who reached the mark in 1976. Maria Esther had the peak of her career, winning seven grand slams in singles, before the creation of the entity, in 1973.

Haddad Maia played a great game, made few mistakes and made the opponent play, but the day belonged to Kvitova. With excellent serves and even better returns, the Czech knew how to take advantage of the chances to win the very balanced confrontation.

Now, Bia rests until her Wimbledon debut. The main draw of the grand slam starts from next Monday (27). The Brazilian opens the tournament against Slovenian Kaja Juvan. Kvitova remains in the WTA 500 in Eastbourne and awaits the winner of the semifinal between Ostapenko and Giorgi, which takes place later this Friday.

The match started very balanced, with the two tennis players very strong in the return and giving work to the opponents’ service. It was Bia who had the first breakout chance, but Kvitova saved herself with three excellent serves.

The next game had a similar script. Kvitova got the break point, but Bia saved herself with a great serve and then scored two more in the tie to keep the set tied. The equality remained until the end of the set, taking the stage to the tiebreak.

With excellent returns, Kvitova got points on Haddad Maia’s serve three times and closed the tiebreaker at 7 x 5 after another perfectly placed serve and a winner in the second ball, guaranteeing the victory in the first set.

Petra took the good moment for the second set, followed it with a sharp return on Bia’s serves, forced two break points, the Brazilian saved herself, but in the tie she couldn’t close it. Better for the Czech who opened the second set with a break ahead.

The morning was inspired for Kvitova, especially looting. Whenever she was in a tight situation, the Czech found a solution with great serves to stay ahead or equal in the match.