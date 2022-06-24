Bia plays for 7 hours in search of her greatest singles final

Bia meets Czech Petra Kvitova again in search of a spot in the Eastbourne final Photo: Archive

Eastbourne (England) – After advance without having to enter the court this Thursday at the WTA 500 in Eastbourne, Beatriz Haddad Maia returns to action this Friday. Unbeaten for 12 games on grass, Bia will play at 7am (GMT) against Czech Petra Kvitova, earning a spot in her third straight final and the biggest of her career in singles. The match will be broadcast on the subscription channel. ESPN.

It will be Bia’s reunion with Kvitova. They faced each other last week, in Birmingham, and the Brazilian won in straight sets on the way to her second title on the circuit’s elite. At the time, she commented that the Czech, two-time Wimbledon champion and former number 2 in the world, was a player I used to watch when I was youngerdue to the fact that both are left-handed and have similar physical types and play styles.

“Petra is a great player, very strong, and she plays aggressive tennis, especially on grass. So I knew I needed to be more aggressive today. She’s a tennis player that I used to watch a lot when I was young and I respect her game a lot. I am very happy for this victory”, said the 26-year-old from São Paulo, who won that match 7/6 (7-4) and 6/2.

In addition to her two recent WTA 250 grass titles in Nottingham and Birmingham, Bia has a 250 final in Seoul in 2017. She is now pursuing her first WTA 500 final in singles. On the doubles circuit, she won a 500 in Sydney alongside Kazakh Anna Danilina in January of this year. And with the same partner, she competed in the final of the Australian Open.

Bia will have her best ranking again

The campaign to the semi-finals in Eastbourne will make Bia once again the highest ranking of her career. The current 29th in the world is gaining the positions of Ekaterina Alexandrova and Martina Trevisan, but could still be overtaken by Petra Kvitova herself. If she is again a finalist, the Brazilian will be among the 25 best in the world, with the possibility of reaching the 21st place in case of a title. Exactly one year ago, she was number 188 in the world.

Kvitova seeks 39th career final

Bia’s opponent in the semifinals, Kvitova is 32 years old and occupies the 31st place in the ranking. The Czech has 28 titles on the WTA circuit, four on grass, two at Wimbledon and two at Birmingham. She seeks her 39th career final.

Ostapenko and Giorgi in the other semifinal

The second semifinal follows, between the Latvian Jelena Ostapenko and the Italian Camila Giorgi. The history of confrontations between them is tied by 1 to 1. Ostapenko, 25 years old and number 14 in the world, is the defending champion in Eastbourne and has 470 points to defend in the week. Giorgi, in 26th place, has the best ranking of his career at 30 years old. The Italian has a title on grass, won in 2015 at ‘s-Hertogenbosch.