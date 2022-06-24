Binance Announces New Pix Operator; Withdrawals in reais will resume “soon”

A week after suspending withdrawals via Pix in Brazil, Binance announces Latam Gateway as the new partner responsible for intermediating cryptocurrency exchange transactions in the Central Bank’s payment system. According to the brokerage, withdrawals in reais will work normally again “soon”.

“The integration process with Latam Gateway will be completed soon, when transactions (deposits and withdrawals) will be fully normalized. Binance will keep the community informed.”

On Friday afternoon last week, Binance announced the end of a one-year and eight-month partnership with digital bank Capitual, which until then operated Pix deposits and withdrawals for Binance customers through Access Soluções de Payments, which is a payment institution registered with the BC.

According to Capitual, the exchange did not respond to a request to readjust the customer identification process, known as KYC, which would have been required for Access by BC. The exchange reportedly refused to comply with the determination not to hand over customer data to a potential competitor. Access is part of the Méliuz group (CASH3), which also trades crypto assets. Binance, however, does not confirm the information.

In a press release last week, Binance had stated that it would seek a new partner to operate transactions via Pix while continuing the process of acquiring broker Sim;paul, which is licensed with the Central Bank. Through customer service, Binance reported that withdrawals would resume within 72 hours.

Since then, platform customers have only had access to alternative methods of redeeming reais, either through sales to third parties (known as P2P) or through the “Sale to card” function, which allows you to settle cryptos and receive the amounts on a card. of Visa flag. The transfer of cryptos to other exchanges was never stopped.

According to Binance, Latam Gateway provides payment services in Brazil to global companies in different sectors, such as e-commerce, games and payment aggregators. The company was created in 2019 by executives with more than 15 years of experience in payments, having founded Boa Compra in 2004, later sold to PagSeguro.

In a statement, the crypto exchange states that “Brazil is an extremely relevant market for the company and that it will continue to invest and expand services for local users, as well as contribute to the development of the blockchain and crypto ecosystem in the country.”

Earlier, the exchange also announced the launch of Binance Institutional, a new platform aimed at institutional clients and high-end users, with features such as over-the-counter (OTC), asset management and custody, and liquidity and income services.

