Biro is coming? Corinthians promise has luxury performance and trains with professionals | Corinthians

Scorer of three goals in Corinthians’ first victory in the Brazilian Under-20 Championship, in the 5-0 rout against Internacional, this week, attacking midfielder Guilherme Biro was called by Vítor Pereira’s coaching staff to join the training of professionals this week. Thursday, at CT Joaquim Grava.

Unprecedented, only the hat-trick, a fact that made him ask to keep the souvenir ball.

Training in the top team has been more common. With a reduced squad and a mentality of watching Timão’s young talents, the Portuguese coaching staff likes to integrate the boys into training on days after the games, when most of the squad does only regenerative activities.

Shirt 10 of coach Danilo’s team, Biro was born in 2004, is 18 years old and is seen with enormous potential within Corinthians.

In a chat with the ge this week, he talked about his plans. The coach has already given a chance to Robert Renan (18 years old), Matheus Araújo (20), Giovane (18), Felipe (18) and Wesley (17) to debut:

– I prepare myself and seek to evolve every day to continue doing my job and, if called upon, to help the main cast in the best way. I see, yes, that this (the premiere) can happen, but I treat the subject naturally. When the time is right, it will happen. And I need to be prepared.

A baseman, Biro had his first opportunities in the professional squad with Vagner Mancini, in 2021, when he was just 16 years old, but he didn’t make his debut in the Campeonato Paulista due to an injury. He returned to the under-20 with Sylvinho and was even called up to the Brazilian under-17 team.

Now, he is the number 10 of Danilo’s team, a former midfielder who as a player was champion of the Libertadores and the World Cup with Corinthians, among other achievements.

– It has been very good, for me and for my teammates, to live with Danilo. He is a professional who has a lot of experience, he notices details that sometimes we don’t see. That makes a big difference to all of us. Besides having been a great player, with a winning history at the club. This makes him also transmit this winning DNA from Corinthians.

Biro, who takes this nickname on account of Biro-Biro, signed a three-year contract with Corinthians at the end of 2020, with a termination penalty for clubs abroad of 30 million euros (R$ 162 million at the current price). For teams from Brazil, the amount of compensation is R$ 24 million.

Of Inter’s three goals, one was a great goal: an indefensible shot from outside the area.

– It was the first time in my career that I scored three goals. I’m very happy, it was a different, delicious, unique feeling. I hope to be able to repeat the dose more often and help Corinthians always. There were many special moments. Not only for the final result, but for my goals, especially the second one. Seeing the ball swinging the net marked me a lot, because I hit a beautiful kick. And I took the ball for myself, I couldn’t let this moment pass – he said.

