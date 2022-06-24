Bitcoin is “technically oversold”, says SkyBridge founder

Yesterday (23), in a speech at the Collision conference in Toronto, Anthony Scaramucci, founder of the hedge fund SkyBridge, declared that, given the widespread use of Bitcoin (BTC) in more and more areas and the exponential growth of wallet activity, the cryptocurrency is “technically oversold” at current levels.

Scaramucci stated that investors can look back and recognize BTC as a “very cheap asset that we can take advantage of because of some people with excess leverage in the system”.

He said that at first he didn’t believe much in Bitcoin, but discussions from years ago about digitizing the US dollar spurred his interest in blockchain technology.

Scaramucci philosophized about recent failures in the cryptocurrency industry, including the collapse of the TerraUSD (UST) stablecoin and Luna token, and the liquidity issues that plagued crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital. “I’ve seen these mistakes made over and over again,” he said.

The former Trump administration director of communications, who recently dabbled in digital assets, said that during “easy money” macroeconomic periods in which fledgling industries or technologies (such as cryptocurrencies) emerge, young players in the industry have the opportunity to “tendency to do things that are excessive and exaggerated”.

SkyBridge has already launched several BTC-related funds and also tried to get approval for a Bitcoin spot ETF, which was rejected by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

