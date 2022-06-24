Bitter Medina 2nd worst in the Rio Pro and still without a win in Brazil | surfing

The elimination in round 2 of the Rio Pro cost Gabriel Medina the maintenance of an uncomfortable writing. In nine participations in the Rio stage – five in Barra da Tijuca and four in Saquarema – the three-time champion was never champion, without even reaching the final. Medina’s best placements in Rio were third places in 2016 and 2013. With the 17th position this year, he had his second worst performance in the event, behind only the 25th place in 2012, in the surfer’s first participation in the stage.

Gabriel Medina talks about injury and elimination in Saquarema

Despite the disappointment with the early elimination, which took him out of the title race of the World Circuit, Gabriel Medina sought to value the holding of the event in Itaúna, remembering that he suffered an injury in his right knee when trying a backside aerial during the confrontation with Callum Robson this friday.

– It was a very nice championship and it was worth a lot to be here. I tried to regain confidence and take more risks. It was the championship I needed to win, but I ended up feeling an injury, now it’s about taking care of my knee and recovering as quickly as possible. I felt the pain of the blow a lot, I continued on the heat, but it was difficult – said Gabriel.

In the interview, Medina took stock of his return to the World Tour after missing the first five stages to take care of his mental health. According to the three-time world champion, he trained very little in the period, which was decisive for the 17th place in Itaúna.

1 of 1 Gabriel Medina in action at the Rio Pro — Photo: Daniel Smorigo/WSL Gabriel Medina in action at the Rio Pro — Photo: Daniel Smorigo/WSL

– In that time that I was still, I trained very little. I used this time to take care of myself, to do things I didn’t do, to relax 100%, so when I got back to training, I trained to pick up the rhythm. I returned to compete without being in my best preparation, I’m coming back little by little. This is the year I just wanted to come back, so it’s focus to come back strong next year – highlighted.

Gabriel will now be evaluated for an accurate diagnosis of his injury. He still has two stages to go, the next one starting July 12 in Jeffreys Bay, South Africa.

– I couldn’t see the injury properly, it was when I risked an aerial. I just felt the knee. I didn’t know whether to risk it or not so as not to miss the rest of the year and I hope it wasn’t anything serious, we’ll evaluate it calmly next week-she concluded.